Grooveit Partners with Good Good Golf to Become Official Club Cleaning Partner

NEWALLA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grooveit, the industry leader in golf club cleaning technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Good Good Golf, the leading golf brand at the intersection of media, community, and premium products. Under the agreement, Grooveit will serve as the "Official Club Cleaning Brush of Good Good Golf" through 2028.

This partnership underscores Grooveit’s commitment to equipping its community with high-performance gear that enhances the on-course experience. Grooveit, known for its top-rated lineup of cleaning brushes and patented technology, will be visibly integrated into Good Good’s programming, which reaches millions of fans monthly across YouTube and social platforms.

“At Grooveit, we are obsessed with utility and keeping equipment performing at its peak,” said Clint Sanderson, Founder and CEO of Grooveit. “Partnering with Good Good allows us to showcase that utility on the biggest stage in modern golf media. And we aren't just sponsoring them; we are working together to create the best golf accessories on the market.”

Beyond content integration, the partnership focuses on robust product development. The companies will co-develop a series of limited-edition accessories, commencing with the first collaborative product set to hit the market in Q1 of 2026.

“At Good Good, we believe in building robust, integrated, and authentic partnerships,” said Matt Kendrick, CEO of Good Good Golf. “With Grooveit we not only get to offer best-in-class products, but we will work together to develop content and programming that our fans will love.”

Co-branded products will be available online and at select retailers. Grooveit will be featured prominently at Good Good Golf’s live events – including the “Grooveit Shot Tracer,” which is an exciting technology integration fans will be able to utilize.

For more information, visit Good Good Golf and Grooveit’s websites, here, and here.

About Grooveit

Grooveit is a golf accessories company dedicated to keeping your clubs clean and your game sharp. Founded by Clint Sanderson, Grooveit revolutionized the market with "The Wet Club Scrub," a patented brush that stores water/cleaning solution and dispenses it directly onto the clubface. Grooveit’s miniG lineup of cleaning tools has become a Tour favorite, and can be seen being used by a wide variety of professional golfers. Grooveit products are designed for golfers who care about performance and want the most out of their equipment. For more information, visit www.grooveitbrush.com.

About Good Good Golf

Good Good Golf is a leading golf brand at the intersection of media, community, and premium products. With over 4 million social subscribers and a rapidly growing global audience, Good Good Golf delivers high-quality content combining entertainment, competition, and instruction. Backed by a $45 million investment led by Creator Sports Capital and including Omaha Productions, the brand aims to make golf more accessible, dynamic, and culturally relevant. Good Good Golf offers premium apparel, accessories, and equipment, positioning itself as a respected top-tier brand for golfers worldwide.

Website | Youtube | Instagram | Tiktok