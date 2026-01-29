Andersen Consulting Strengthens Digital Transformation Offering with iNNOVATEQ

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting has entered into a Collaboration Agreement with iNNOVATEQ, a Muscat-headquartered digital transformation firm redefining the digital oilfield through real-time insights, intelligent workflows, operations excellence, and production optimization across the oil and gas value chain.

Founded in 2018 as a spin-off of Petroleum Development of Oman (PDO)’s digital transformation program, iNNOVATEQ draws on its deep operator DNA and hands-on experience working with some of the largest National Oil Companies (NOCs) and International Oil Companies (IOCs) to assist clients in the oil and gas industry. The firm specializes in sustainable business transformation through practical, fit-for-purpose digital solutions delivered via its proprietary Nibras platform, an asset and production management system. With a team of more than 100 professionals and a growing international client base, iNNOVATEQ supports clients by aligning digital initiatives, streamlining operations, and scaling intellectual property into reliable, sustainable digital products.

“We built iNNOVATEQ to solve real-world challenges in high-stakes, asset-heavy environments — where we give data a voice, decisions carry real impact, and digital transformation must be both practical and scalable,” said Mohammad Sweidan, CCO of iNNOVATEQ. “Our collaboration with Andersen Consulting gives us the global reach and strategic horsepower to bring our solutions to new industries and geographies facing similar pressures.”

“Industries like energy, and oil and gas are under growing pressure to modernize aging assets while maintaining operational continuity,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “iNNOVATEQ’s platform was purpose-built for these environments. Together, we’ll help clients manage the challenges of digital change with sector-specific solutions that are proven in the field.”

