7 Leaves Cafe Plans Expansion, Chooses Square as its Commerce Technology Partner

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Square announced that 7 Leaves Cafe, the rapidly expanding Vietnamese-American beverage chain that's steeped in tradition and known for its international flavors, hand-crafted drinks, and macarons, has selected Square's comprehensive commerce platform to power its growing operations across 44 locations in the United States.

Founded in 2012 in a modest 1,100-square-foot store in Westminster, California, 7 Leaves Cafe has grown from a local favorite to a burgeoning national brand serving millions of drinks each year. What started as four brothers stirring up their dreams in Little Saigon has blossomed into a mission-driven enterprise bringing Vietnamese flavors and traditions to thousands of customers daily at their busiest locations.

“At 7 Leaves, hospitality and culture guide every decision we make. We chose Square because it brings that experience to life seamlessly – whether customers are ordering ahead, visiting our drive-thrus, or discovering new menu favorites,” said Sonny Nguyen, co-founder of 7 Leaves Cafe. “Square streamlines operations, reduces friction, and frees us to focus on what matters most: delivering an exceptional experience in every cup. Most importantly, it empowers our store leaders and team members with a system that’s intuitive, fast, and built for care. This partnership strengthens our operations across all locations and sets us up to continually elevate the customer experience as we grow.”

7 Leaves Cafe is utilizing Square's comprehensive commerce platform, which includes Square Register for seamless in-store operations, Square Handheld for drive-thru ordering, and Square Loyalty to strengthen customer relationships. Tapping into Square’s expansive Partner Ecosystem, 7 Leaves Cafe will also leverage a custom integration with Sage Intacct for robust financial management; and an integration with 7shifts for optimized staff scheduling and payroll. Square’s technology suite enables 7 Leaves Cafe to maintain their commitment to quality and service across all channels, from their traditional cafes to their 22 drive-thru locations.

"7 Leaves Cafe represents the evolving future of quick-service restaurants, where drive-thru, mobile ordering, and in-store experiences need to work seamlessly together," said Nick Molnar, Global Head of Sales & Marketing at Block. "Square’s integrated ecosystem was designed to power complex operations like these – from managing high-volume drive-thru locations to enabling customer loyalty across channels, to providing the detailed analytics needed for ambitious, multi-state expansion."

The story of 7 Leaves Cafe is one of economic empowerment and cultural pride. Founded by four Vietnamese-American brothers who left successful careers in law, banking, software engineering, and IT to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams, the company has become a symbol of immigrant success and community enrichment. Their commitment to "being the change" is reflected in everything from their carefully sourced ingredients to their nurturing company culture, which has created opportunities for 7 Leaves employees.

"Our parents left Vietnam with nothing but hope for a better future," continued Sonny Nguyen. "Today, we're not just building a business; we're creating opportunities for our employees, serving our communities, and showing that with determination and a partner who shares our mission of economic empowerment, you can grow a dream from a neighborhood favorite into a nationwide enterprise."

For more information about Square’s solutions for food & beverage (F&B) sellers, visit https://squareup.com/us/en/restaurants.

To visit 7 Leaves Cafe, find a location near you: https://7leavescafe.com/locations/

About Square

Square helps businesses turn transactions into connections and businesses into neighborhood favorites.

In 2009, Square started with a simple invention – the first mobile card reader, which changed how the entire financial system thinks about small businesses. Square has since grown into a global business platform helping millions of sellers of all sizes participate and thrive in their communities.

Whether independently run or a global chain, Square understands that sellers succeed when they have the freedom to focus on the experiences that keep customers coming back. From point of sale and payments to online commerce, staff management, cash flow tools, and more, Square brings together the tools sellers need to run and grow on one intelligent platform. For more information, visit squareup.com.

About 7 Leaves Cafe

7 Leaves Cafe is a rapidly growing Vietnamese-American coffee and tea brand known for its handcrafted beverages and community-centric café experience. Founded in 2011 by seven friends and family members in Little Saigon, Orange County, the brand marries traditional Asian drink craftsmanship with a modern café culture. Today, 7 Leaves Cafe operates 40+ locations across California, Texas, Nevada, and Georgia, offering a curated menu of Vietnamese-style coffees, creative milk teas, herbal and fruit teas, and handcrafted desserts like French macarons. With a mission “to enrich and embrace the human experience through our commitment to serve the very best coffee, tea, and goodness in every cup, in every community,” 7 Leaves has built a loyal following by emphasizing real ingredients, meticulous preparation, and welcoming spaces for connection and creativity.