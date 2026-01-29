RTM Engineering Consultants Partners with MML Capital

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RTM Engineering Consultants (“RTM” or the “Firm”), a multidisciplinary engineering consulting firm specializing in MEP, Structural, and Civil engineering, today announced the successful completion of a strategic minority investment from MML Capital (“MML”), a leading international private equity firm focused on partnership investing. The investment supports RTM’s continued growth and long-term strategic objectives as the Firm builds on its 45-year history.

RTM ranks among the leading engineering consulting firms in the United States and serves a diverse set of clients across a variety of end markets including healthcare, education, advanced industrial, institutional, and data centers. This investment will support continued expansion of technical capabilities, geographic reach, and service offerings, as well as initiatives focused on talent development and innovation.

“We are pleased to welcome MML Capital as a strategic minority partner,” said Tony Mirchandani, CEO of RTM. “This partnership reflects confidence in RTM’s long-term vision and enhances our ability to invest in our people, expand our capabilities, and continue delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

“We are excited to partner with RTM through the next phase of their journey. RTM has a 40+ year legacy of partnering with clients on complex engineering projects, delivering high-quality outcomes in high-stress, mission-critical environments. They are led by a deep and talented team, supporting decades-long relationships with local clients on a national scale. We look forward to the partnership with RTM and are focused on accelerating organic and inorganic growth while continuing to foster the strong culture that exists today,” said Sean Quinn, Partner at MML.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to RTM’s future. With the support of a like-minded strategic partner and the continued leadership of its management team, RTM is well positioned to sustain momentum and further strengthen its role in the engineering consulting industry.

About RTM Engineering Consultants

Founded in 1981, RTM Engineering Consultants is nationally recognized for its expertise across mechanical, electrical, plumbing, civil, and structural engineering, alongside fire protection design and an array of specialized services, including commissioning, arc flash analysis, architectural lighting design, technology integration, and a variety of sustainability solutions. With licensure in all 50 states and office locations spanning coast to coast, RTM’s resources enable a broad geographical reach, but the firm prides itself in nurturing strong local client relationships. RTM’s 600+ professionals nationwide are committed to creating a culture centered around its core values of collaboration, unity, trust, and empowerment, ensuring unparalleled service delivery and client satisfaction.

About MML Capital

MML is an international mid-market private equity investor focused on investing alongside strong management teams and working in partnership with them to deliver their bold expansion plans. Over the last 30 years, we have successfully invested in 150 businesses from our four global offices in New York, London, Paris and Dublin, with over $5 billion of assets currently under management.

At MML, we create value from original thinking, designing deals which enable management teams to take the next step on their journey. We focus on a small number of investments where the business case is strong and the chemistry with people is right, and as an independent firm, our Partners take personal responsibility for our part in your success. In our experience, open minds mean better deals, so we take a fresh approach to every single investment, designing them to perfectly fit people, their unique businesses and personal aspirations. For our investors, our tailored ethos provides access to a unique set of investment opportunities, delivering strong equity returns while protecting investor capital.

Advisors: Houlihan Lokey served as exclusive financial advisor to RTM and DLA Piper LLP acted as their legal advisor. AEC Advisors, through its registered broker-dealer affiliate AEC Transaction Services LLC, was the financial advisor for MML, and Akerman LLP acted as their legal advisor.