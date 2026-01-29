-

NaphCare Secures NASPO ValuePoint Contract for TechCare EHR Platform

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NaphCare, a leading provider of correctional healthcare services, today announced that its TechCare electronic health record (EHR) has been awarded a National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint master agreement administered by the State of Utah. Upon successful execution of a participating addendum, the master agreement will enable government agencies nationwide to purchase TechCare directly, without the traditional Request for Proposal (RFP) process, beginning September 16, 2026.

This significant milestone gives government agencies the option to streamline the procurement process without the need for traditional reseller intermediaries. Agencies can have direct access to NaphCare's corrections-specific electronic health record technology and support services, reducing procurement complexity and costs.

TechCare is designed specifically for unique requirements and challenges of correctional healthcare environments, enabling clinical staff to manage patient records efficiently while maintaining compliance and safety standards. TechCare EHR is currently used more than 220 local and state correctional facilities, managing over 200,000 active patient records daily, including recent statewide deployments serving tens of thousands of incarcerated patients.

The selection positions NaphCare within NASPO ValuePoint's proven cooperative procurement framework, which facilitated $20.5 billion in combined contractor sales in 2023, including $1.45 billion through the current Cloud Solutions portfolio alone.

“This contract represents a major advancement in how government agencies can access our TechCare platform," said Charlie Barranco, Chief Information Officer at NaphCare. “By working directly with agencies through NASPO ValuePoint, we can deliver faster implementations and more responsive support while enabling them to improve patient care with technology designed specifically for unique correctional settings.”

The direct purchasing capability will allow state departments, institutions, agencies, political subdivisions, federally recognized tribes, and other eligible public and nonprofit entities across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories to implement TechCare more efficiently while maintaining the cost savings and competitive pricing benefits of cooperative procurement.

With over 20 years of continuous development and recent innovations, including, TechCare GO, TechCare Business Intelligence, and the MyCare Patient Portal, TechCare continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of correctional healthcare nationwide.

About NaphCare

NaphCare, partners with local, state and federal government agencies nationwide to provide innovative healthcare, technology and administrative solutions for the correctional system. The company’s industry-leading approach to correctional healthcare includes designing and implementing evidence-based clinical programs to address the specific challenges of the corrections environment. Above all, NaphCare aims to make a positive impact in the communities they serve. NaphCare is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Additional information can be found on the company’s website: www.naphcare.com or www.techcareehr.com.

