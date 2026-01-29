GLCU and Takara Launch DREAM to Break Mortgage Lock-In and Boost Member Mobility

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Lakes Credit Union (GLCU) and Takara today announced the launch of DREAM (Discount for Real Estate Affordability and Mobility), to address one of the most pressing challenges in today’s housing and mortgage markets: the mortgage lock-in effect.

“It’s a smart, proactive solution to the mortgage lock-in challenge that aligns borrower affordability with responsible, sustainable lending.” Share

Millions of Americans are stuck with low-rate mortgages, limiting their ability to move, constraining housing inventory, and weighing on balance sheets. DREAM offers a simple solution: members receive a discount when paying off their mortgage balance, unlocking flexibility and freeing the market. The result is a win-win: families regain mobility, and credit unions strengthen their financial position.

“With discounts reaching 10% or more, DREAM helps families move forward and credit unions grow stronger,” said Fred Campobasso, Chief Lending Officer at GLCU. “It’s a smart, proactive solution to the mortgage lock-in challenge that aligns borrower affordability with responsible, sustainable lending.”

The “Golden handcuffs” created by the rate cycle is a real challenge for families nationwide. DREAM creates alignment – giving borrowers payoff discounts with no loss to lenders. Because it’s built on existing rails, DREAM is easy to implement and requires no additional systems or integration.

“DREAM provides flexibility – for borrowers who want to move and with the discount are able to afford it, and for credit unions to stimulate growth in their portfolios,” said Jonathan Arad, CEO of Takara. “We’re proud to partner with GLCU to bring this innovation to market.”

About GLCU

Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Northern Illinois, Great Lakes Credit Union is banking for a greater good. As a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than $1.4 billion in assets, GLCU is proud to serve 115,000 members in Chicagoland and surrounding areas, and to give back to its members and communities through education, volunteerism, and partnerships. Learn more about GLCU’s accounts, educational initiatives, and community development programs at www.glcu.org.

About Takara

Takara is a financial technology company pioneering solutions that unlock mobility and affordability in the U.S. mortgage market. Its flagship program, DREAM (Discount for Real Estate Affordability and Mobility), enables homeowners to move more freely while empowering credit unions and banks to enhance balance sheet efficiency. Learn more at www.Takara-capital.com.