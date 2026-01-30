Origami Therapeutics Announces Global Collaboration with Ipsen to Advance Protein Degrader Program

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origami Therapeutics, a biotech company developing small molecule protein degraders and conformation correctors to treat neurodegenerative diseases, today announced a global collaboration and option agreement with Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) to develop a small-molecule protein degrader program targeting a rare, inherited neurodegenerative disorder.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ipsen has obtained an exclusive option to license the program globally following successful drug candidate nomination. Upon exercise of the option, Ipsen would assume responsibility for global development and commercialization.

“We are delighted to join forces with Origami whose pioneering work in developing protein degraders targeting genetic neurodegenerative diseases represents a powerful new frontier in rare neuroscience,” said Steve Glyman, SVP and Head of Neuroscience Research & Development, Ipsen. “Their approach aligns seamlessly with Ipsen’s strong rare neuroscience heritage and expertise in small‑molecule innovation, enabling us to advance first‑ and best‑in‑class therapies for people living with debilitating conditions where treatment options remain limited.”

“This collaboration with Ipsen is a strong validation of Origami’s science and of the potential of targeted protein degradation to address the root causes of rare genetic neurodegenerative diseases,” said Beth Hoffman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Origami Therapeutics. “Ipsen brings deep expertise in rare neuroscience and global development, making them an ideal partner as we advance this program toward the clinic. Together, we share a commitment to translating cutting-edge biology into meaningful therapies for patients who currently have limited or no treatment options.”

Origami’s small-molecule protein degraders, developed using its proprietary ORICISION™ technology platform, are designed to leverage the body’s natural protein disposal mechanisms to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins while preserving normal protein function.

Under the terms of this new collaboration and option agreement, the team at Origami is eligible to receive payments aligned to pre-agreed development, regulatory and commercial milestones, including an upfront payment for the option and research collaboration, plus potential royalties.

About Origami Therapeutics

Origami Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing small-molecule protein degraders and correctors for neurodegenerative diseases, including Huntington’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and other dementias. The company is currently advancing its lead program ORI-003 in Huntington’s disease. Origami Therapeutics aims to develop therapies with the potential to slow or halt disease progression and meaningfully improve quality of life for patients and their families. For more information, visit www.origamitherapeutics.com.