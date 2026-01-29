Dr. Karyn Eilber Partners With Monarch to Launch Membership-Based Female Pelvic and Bladder Health Practice in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dr. Karyn Eilber, a nationally recognized urogynecologist and specialist in female pelvic medicine, has announced the launch of her new membership-based pelvic and bladder health practice in Beverly Hills. Built in partnership with Monarch, the practice is designed to provide women with unrushed, evidence-based care for complex and often overlooked pelvic, bladder, and midlife health concerns.

“My goal is to create a place where women feel heard, taken seriously, and supported because pelvic and bladder issues affect quality of life in very real ways and deserve focused, expert care.” Share

A Different Approach to Pelvic and Bladder Care for Women

Opening April 1, 2026, the new practice will be located at 436 N. Bedford Drive, Suite 202, and will serve a limited number of members to help ensure meaningful access, continuity, and time for all-encompassing care. Dr. Eilber focuses on conditions such as incontinence, overactive bladder, prolapse, recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs), pelvic floor problems such as chronic pelvic pain, painful sex, sexual dysfunction, and changes related to perimenopause and menopause.

Dr. Eilber is one of the few board-certified female urologists in the Los Angeles area with fellowship training in urogynecology and reconstructive pelvic surgery. She received her medical degree from the UCLA School of Medicine and completed both her urology residency and fellowship at UCLA before joining Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. She is currently a Professor of Urology and Associate Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Cedars-Sinai and previously served as Chair of the Cedars-Sinai Medical Group Department of Surgery.

“Most of the conditions I treat are deeply disruptive and require careful evaluation and ongoing follow-up, yet they are often rushed or treated in isolation in traditional care settings,” said Dr. Eilber. “This practice gives me the time and structure to listen carefully, explain what’s happening, and follow through over time. My goal is to create a place where women feel heard, taken seriously, and supported because pelvic and bladder issues affect quality of life in very real ways and deserve focused, expert care.”

What Members Can Expect from Dr. Eilber’s Practice

Longer, on-time, and unhurried visits with Dr. Eilber , allowing time for careful diagnosis, clear explanation, and meaningful conversation

, allowing time for careful diagnosis, clear explanation, and meaningful conversation Direct access and timely communication so questions and symptom changes are addressed promptly

so questions and symptom changes are addressed promptly Care plans built around women’s bodies and personal goals with treatment that evolves

with treatment that evolves Ongoing follow-up throughout the year , especially important for chronic, recurrent, or overlapping pelvic and bladder conditions

, especially important for chronic, recurrent, or overlapping pelvic and bladder conditions Evidence-based pelvic, bladder, and midlife care , including hormone therapy (HT) when appropriate and in-office evaluation for pelvic floor therapy and other therapeutic options

, including hormone therapy (HT) when appropriate and in-office evaluation for pelvic floor therapy and other therapeutic options Education as a core part of care , helping women understand why symptoms happen, what’s driving them, and how treatment options work

, helping women understand why symptoms happen, what’s driving them, and how treatment options work Seamless support between visits, including help with scheduling, care coordination, and after-hours needs through Monarch

“Pelvic and bladder symptoms can be uncomfortable to talk about, but avoiding those intimate conversations is part of why so many women struggle for years,” Dr. Eilber added. “In my practice, we talk openly and without rushing. Education isn’t an afterthought. Understanding why symptoms happen and what’s driving them is a core part of getting better and feeling confident in your care.”

Dr. Eilber’s practice is now accepting members. Women who are interested in learning more or speaking with the practice’s member services team can visit https://www.karyneilbermd.com/ or call (424) 253-0279.

About Dr. Karyn Eilber

Karyn Eilber, MD, is a nationally recognized urogynecologist specializing in female pelvic medicine, bladder dysfunction, pelvic floor disorders, recurrent urinary tract infections, and sexual health after childbirth and menopause. Her clinical research focuses on female pelvic disorders and sexual function, and she has published extensively and presented at national and international medical meetings. She is also a co-author of A Woman’s Guide to Her Pelvic Floor: What the F#@ Is Going On Down There?* and The Menopause Sparkle.

About Monarch

Monarch is the premier service partner for women’s health physicians who want to leave behind high-volume, insurance-driven care and build independent practices that deliver exceptional, personalized care for women at every stage of life. Monarch provides the operational support, technology, and investment physicians need without taking away ownership or clinical autonomy. Monarch’s proven model enables physicians to reduce patient volume, deliver proactive, personalized care, and build stronger relationships with their patients.

Physicians interested in learning more about Monarch can visit www.monarchmd.com and follow Monarch on LinkedIn.