Yooz Announces CDK Integration Through the Fortellis Marketplace with CDK Payment Remittance Beta

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yooz, a cloud-based purchase-to-pay (P2P) automation provider, today announced its integration with CDK to publish on The Fortellis Marketplace. The integration offers dealers, OEMs and developers the ability to quickly create new solutions designed to streamline dealer operations.

“This integration is about finishing the loop for dealers,” said Pam Cichoke, Head of YoozPay Sales at Yooz. “By extending our CDK integration to include automated payment status updates and journal posting, we’re helping teams save time, strengthen controls and operate with better visibility across the entire purchase-to-pay process.”

Yooz has launched the CDK Payment Remittance Beta, enabling dealers to automatically sync payment and remittance details from Yooz directly into CDK Accounting. Previously, Yooz could send approved invoices to CDK but could not mark them as paid, requiring manual updates and creating gaps in audit records. With certification on CDK’s Accounting Post Vendor Payments API, Yooz now completes the full purchase-to-pay workflow by updating invoice payment status within CDK. This eliminates thousands of manual keystrokes, strengthens financial controls, improves audit readiness, and gives CDK dealers end-to-end visibility into invoices and payments, all within a single platform.

Dealers using the CDK Payment Remittance Beta gain clearer visibility into where each invoice stands, from approval through payment, without switching systems or duplicating work.

“Having payment status updated directly in CDK removes a step our team used to handle manually every day,” said Patsy Price, Director of Operations at Peterson Auto Group. “It’s a cleaner more complete workflow, and it helps us keep records complete and audit-ready without extra follow-up.”

The Fortellis Marketplace is an online automotive commerce exchange that enables a true exchange of information and data in an open, secure and accessible global network. The CDK platform enables Yooz to provide dealers with automated payment status updates and end-to-end visibility into invoices and payments, all within a single platform.

The CDK Payment Remittance Beta is available to select Yooz customers now, with broader availability planned following the beta period.

Yooz will be at the 2026 NADA Show at Booth 7237N. Dealers can stop by to learn more about Yooz and its CDK Accounting integration.

About Yooz

Yooz delivers Lean Financial Operations™, an AI-powered finance-automation platform that helps ambitious companies accelerate growth, fight waste, and defeat fraud. Built on proprietary document intelligence trained on more than 300 million invoices and a flexible drag-and-drop workflow engine, Yooz gives CFOs real-time cash visibility, embedded fraud detection, and the agility to scale without replacing existing ERPs. More than 7,000 customers worldwide rely on Yooz to achieve finance processes that are faster, simpler, safer, and deeper, with over 300 million invoices already processed. Yooz is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with additional offices in Europe. Learn more at www.getyooz.com.

About Fortellis

Fortellis is a technology platform by CDK that enables the automotive industry to leverage, build, innovate and integrate solutions and workflows to transform business. The Fortellis platform—with its Developer Network and Marketplace—connects software developers, OEMs and dealers so they can create new and unique experiences efficiently and seamlessly. Visit www.fortellis.io to learn more.