Battelle Named Key Subcontractor to SA-TECH for Mission Support Services Contract at U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Systems Application & Technologies, Inc. (SA‑TECH), a proven small business provider of Major Range and Test Facility Base (MRTFB) operations and management services, has been awarded the West Desert Test Center (WDTC) Mission Support Services contract at the U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground. Battelle will serve as a major subcontractor on the seven‑year contract, valued at more than $100 million. The award was made as a small business set‑aside.

The contract supports mission‑critical operations across Dugway Proving Ground’s 800,000‑acre MRTFB, enabling research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) and operationally relevant test events in support of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense missions.

Comprehensive Range, Test, and Mission Support

Under the contract, SA‑TECH and Battelle will provide end‑to‑end support across a wide range of mission areas, including:

Range and test operations : Comprehensive planning, range scheduling, test execution, safety oversight, instrumentation setup, target area preparation, field logistics, and post‑test recovery.

: Comprehensive planning, range scheduling, test execution, safety oversight, instrumentation setup, target area preparation, field logistics, and post‑test recovery. Special programs : Design and execution of complex test scenarios involving unmanned systems and controlled energetic events aligned to CBRN defense objectives.

: Design and execution of complex test scenarios involving unmanned systems and controlled energetic events aligned to CBRN defense objectives. Metrology and calibration : Maintenance and calibration of test equipment, instrumentation, and measurement systems to ensure data accuracy and integrity.

: Maintenance and calibration of test equipment, instrumentation, and measurement systems to ensure data accuracy and integrity. Test engineering and data support : Scenario development, data acquisition and management, analysis, and reporting to inform customer decisions.

: Scenario development, data acquisition and management, analysis, and reporting to inform customer decisions. Training support : Enablement of unit training and system integration events on the range, including unmanned systems testing and interoperability assessments.

: Enablement of unit training and system integration events on the range, including unmanned systems testing and interoperability assessments. High‑hazard laboratory operations: Technical services and staffing for high‑hazard laboratory activities, including chemical agent monitoring, in alignment with WDTC mission requirements.

“Battelle is proud to support SA‑TECH and the Joint Force as well as other Government stakeholders on this important program,” said Joe Cochran, Manager for Battelle’s Defense Enablement Division. “This award re‑establishes Battelle’s presence at WDTC and allows us to bring our deep scientific, engineering, and test expertise back to one of the nation’s most vital defense test centers.”

Strategic Significance for Battelle

For Battelle, participation in the WDTC Mission Support Services contract represents a significant strategic milestone. The award reestablishes Battelle’s presence at Dugway Proving Ground, where the organization previously served through 2004, while expanding Battelle’s client‑site talent base and strengthening competitiveness for future defense test and range opportunities.

“The WDTC mission creates a unique and powerful platform to expand Battelle’s work in defense‑related unmanned systems testing and integration,” added Andy Shaffer, Program Manager. “Operating inside an active MRTFB environment allows us to accelerate innovation and directly support emerging operational needs.”

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

About SA‑TECH

SA‑TECH is a small business with deep experience in MRTFB operations and management. With a 36+ year heritage, SA-TECH has built a distinguished reputation for supporting complex and diverse DoW programs. Operating in 17 U.S. states and multiple OCONUS locations, SA-TECH is recognized for delivering the highest quality services, superior workmanship, and cost-effective results with a relentless commitment to customer satisfaction. Since 1989, SA-TECH has supported the DoW across numerous programs and currently manages 12 active, highly relevant range support contracts, including serving as the managing partner for the U.S. Army’s White Sands Missile Range Mission Support Services contract since 2019. For more information, visit: sa-techinc.com.