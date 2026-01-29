Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Named Founding Partner and First Official Automotive Partner of T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas’ world-class sports and live entertainment venue, and the Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers (Toyota) have launched a dynamic new agreement that makes Toyota the arena’s newest Founding Partner and its first Official Automotive Sponsor. The multi-year deal, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, represents a powerful alignment between two brands known for innovation, performance, and deep local impact.

Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers represent a group of locally owned dealerships committed to providing exceptional vehicles, service, and support to customers across the region. With a lineup that includes the rugged Tundra, adventure-ready Tacoma, and a full range of hybrid and electric vehicles, Toyota offers something for every lifestyle.

“For us, this partnership is about more than visibility – it’s about being part of the energy that defines this city,” said Robby Findlay, Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association President. “As a Founding Partner and the first automotive brand to align with T-Mobile Arena, we’re honored to take on this role and excited to continue connecting with fans in bold, meaningful ways and connect the Toyota brand with one of the most recognizable destinations in the city.”

This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for both brands, aligning the power and reliability of Toyota vehicles with the energy and excitement of live sports, concerts, and events hosted at T-Mobile Arena. As a Founding Partner, a premium and category-exclusive designation, Toyota will enjoy prominent brand integrations throughout the venue’s live entertainment ecosystem, including extensive digital and physical signage, immersive on-site vehicle displays, and naming entitlement to one of the arena’s five VIP suite entrances, now known as the “Toyota Suite Entrance.” Fans can also look forward to interactive activations, exclusive giveaways, as well as community-driven initiatives throughout the course of the relationship.

Massimo Bizzarro, T-Mobile Arena’s General Manager, said, “This is a historic moment for T-Mobile Arena as we finalize our first automotive relationship. We look forward to the collaboration with Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers and the commitment both our team and they have to the local community.”

To celebrate the relationship, fans attending select events at T-Mobile Arena this fall will have the chance to win a new 4Runner through an exclusive sweepstakes. Additional fan-facing elements include branded digital and social content as well as custom concourse installations — all designed to maximize brand exposure and elevate the overall fan experience.

The Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers have a long-established presence in Las Vegas, including a partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights, the NHL team that calls T-Mobile Arena home. This new collaboration is a natural extension of their deep roots in the region and ongoing commitment to its growing sports community. Beyond its local ties, the Toyota Dealers Association also maintains strategic partnerships with key venues across Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado – including a high-profile presence at Ball Arena in Denver – further cementing their reputation as one of the most respected dealer groups in the West. This new deal builds on that momentum, underscoring their continued investment in the Las Vegas community and the broader sports and live-entertainment landscape.

Together, Toyota and T-Mobile Arena will work to deliver dynamic, high-impact experiences that resonate with fans, support the local community and add value to the thousands of visitors from around the world who visit the arena and Las Vegas each year.

About Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers

The Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers represent leading Toyota dealerships across Southern Nevada, including AutoNation Toyota Las Vegas, Centennial Toyota, David Wilson’s Toyota of Las Vegas and Findlay Toyota. Collectively, the Southern Nevada TDA is committed to delivering innovative mobility solutions, exceptional customer service, and long-term value to the Southern Nevada market. Through strategic partnerships and a focus on brand leadership, the Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers support economic growth while connecting consumers with Toyota’s full lineup of reliable, high-quality vehicles. For more information about Toyota’s full vehicle lineup, visit Toyota.com.

About T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena, the 20,000-seat venue located on the Las Vegas Strip between Park MGM and New York-New York, opened April 6, 2016. The arena hosts more than 100 events annually including major headline entertainment, awards shows, UFC, boxing, basketball and other sporting events, family shows and special events. T-Mobile Arena also is the home of the Vegas Golden Knights, a National Hockey League expansion team and the city’s first professional sports team, as well as UFC’s exclusive Las Vegas arena destination. The venue, named the No. 1 venue on Billboard Magazine’s 2018 Arena Power List as well as the “Best New Major Concert Venue” by Pollstar Magazine in 2016, features 50 luxury suites, more than two dozen private loge boxes, complete broadcast facilities, and other specially designed exclusive hospitality offerings and fan amenities destined to create a guest experience second to none. Toshiba Plaza, an adjacent two-acre outdoor entertainment space, features performance stages, a variety of video screens and other interactive content and display areas. Designed and built to prioritize environmental sustainability, T-Mobile Arena was awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design® (LEED) Gold certification by the U.S. Green Building Council in 2016. T-Mobile Arena is a privately funded joint venture between AEG and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information, visit T-MobileArena.com or follow on Facebook, X and Instagram.