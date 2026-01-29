FINNY Forms Relationship With Osaic to Bring AI-Powered Prospecting to National Advisor Network

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FINNY Inc. (“FINNY”), the AI-powered prospecting and marketing platform built specifically for financial advisors, today announced a new relationship with Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies.

Osaic has made FINNY’s prospecting technology available to its more than 270 financial institutions and 11,000 financial professionals. With over $700 billion in assets under administration (AUA) and one of the largest advisor networks in the United States, Osaic’s financial professionals will now be able to leverage FINNY’s technology to accelerate organic growth by tracking life events, powering personalized, automated outreach and reducing the manual work associated with prospecting — increasing client acquisition while reducing time and effort.

“Osaic’s priority has always been to equip our financial professionals with the technology and resources that let them spend more time with clients and less time chasing prospects, and FINNY helps them do exactly that,” said Dimple Shah, Osaic EVP of Strategy and Client Experience. “FINNY’s data-driven tools simplify prospecting, enhance productivity and ultimately accelerate advisor growth – allowing our professionals to reach more people who are seeking trusted financial guidance.”

Through this relationship, Osaic’s advisors gain access to FINNY’s advanced data intelligence and automation to help them prioritize and engage high-intent prospects. Alongside FINNY’s predictive F-Score matching engine, advisors can utilize FINNY’s Intent Search, which leverages 1.8 billion daily-updated intent signals to identify prospects based on real-time online activity, and Multi-Channel Campaigns, which enables fully automated outreach across LinkedIn, email, voicemail and direct mail. Together, these tools give advisors a cohesive prospecting engine that accelerates organic growth.

“Osaic’s scale and reputation for equipping advisors with best-in-class resources make this relationship a natural fit for FINNY,” said Eden Ovadia, co-founder and CEO of FINNY. “Advisors need technology that lets them grow without adding hours to their workload – prospecting should take minutes, not hours. Together with Osaic, we’re making faster, technology-enabled organic growth a reality for thousands of professionals across the industry.”

This announcement builds on FINNY’s recent momentum, including its $17 million Series A funding led by Venrock to accelerate product development and platform growth, as well as its collaboration with Integrated Partners to scale its technology across hundreds of advisors and CPAs spanning 116 regional offices. These developments further solidify FINNY’s position as a go-to prospecting solution for advisory firms looking to reignite organic growth.

“FINNY is redefining modern prospecting – AI handles the research, content creation and multi-channel sequencing, while advisors stay fully in control of their message,” added Victoria Toli, co-founder and president of FINNY. “This relationship with Osaic allows us to bring these capabilities to one of the industry’s largest advisor networks, ensuring their professionals have a prospecting workflow that is intuitive, automated and built to support consistent growth.”

For more information about the relationship, visit finny.com/osaic. For more information about FINNY and its AI-powered prospecting and marketing platform built exclusively for financial advisors, visit www.finny.com. To learn more about Osaic, please visit Osaic.com.

About FINNY

FINNY is the AI-powered prospecting and marketing platform built exclusively for financial advisors. By leveraging advanced data intelligence and automation, FINNY helps advisors identify, prioritize and engage high-intent prospects effortlessly—removing the guesswork from client acquisition. With a proprietary database of millions of records, a predictive F-Score matching engine and automated outreach tools, FINNY helps ensure that prospecting is targeted, scalable and seamlessly integrated into an advisor’s workflow. Backed by top fintech investors and recognized as Best of Show at the 2024 Morningstar Annual Fintech Showcase, FINNY is redefining organic growth for financial advisors.

Visit www.finny.com to learn more.

About Osaic

Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, supporting over 10,000 financial professionals. Osaic’s mission is to create leading wealth management solutions that enhance lives and legacies. Visit www.osaic.com to learn more.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc. and Osaic Institutions, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Osaic Services, Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Osaic Advisory Services, LLC. and CW Advisors, LLC., registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc. are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.