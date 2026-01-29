BorderPlex to Study Potential of Powering Project Jupiter with Geothermal Energy

SANTA TERESA, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, BorderPlex Digital Assets, LLC (BorderPlex) announced it has launched a formal, multi-phase, scientific and technical investigation into the geothermal resource potential of the area surrounding its Growth Infrastructure Campus in Doña Ana County, New Mexico, to evaluate the feasibility of developing carbon-free geothermal power for the campus, in partnership with New Mexico Tech.

“Exploring geothermal energy is the next step in our commitment to making this area a model for sustainable digital infrastructure,” said Lanham Napier, CEO of BorderPlex Digital Assets. “We’re excited to partner with New Mexico’s leading scientists to unlock new clean energy solutions that can benefit the entire region.”

BorderPlex has contracted with New Mexico Tech and the New Mexico Bureau of Geology’s Geothermal Program to perform an initial assessment of the geothermal potential of the region. Further investigations and an exploratory assessment, with additional data collection and evaluation, will confirm and build upon the results of this initial evaluation.

If the analysis, and subsequent data collection including exploratory drilling, yields positive results, the availability of on-site geothermal energy could provide BorderPlex with an “always-on,” carbon-free power source for its campus.

“This is a great example of how New Mexico is doing it differently – leveraging collaboration between business, science, and government to drive responsible innovation in this essential industry,” said Rob Black, New Mexico Secretary of Economic Development. “By exploring geothermal energy, Project Jupiter is opening new doors for economic opportunity and sustainable development in New Mexico.”

The four-month evaluation will begin with a review of existing geological, geophysical, and well data to provide a preliminary picture of the site’s subsurface conditions. This work will draw on historical drilling and temperature data to evaluate the presence of heat at depths potentially suitable for power generation, and will then expand to a broader investigation of the deeper thermal and geological structure of the proposed site to inform the feasibility of future geothermal development.

About BorderPlex Digital Assets

BorderPlex Digital Assets is pioneering the development of Growth Infrastructure Campuses, combining land, power, industrial cooling, fiber, and compute in a single location. This unified platform is purpose-built to support innovation from data centers, advanced manufacturing, and logistics. The company’s flagship campus in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, represents a new model for growth infrastructure – powering economic development and addressing critical resource challenges for the community.