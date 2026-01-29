AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Aventus Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Aventus Insurance Company (Aventus) (Forth Worth, TX).

These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Aventus’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The revision of the outlooks to positive from stable reflects consistent growth in capital, with increases regularly generated from profitable core operations. The expectation is for the company to continue to fortify the balance sheet organically through solid net earnings, marked by the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), underwriting leverage metrics that do not materially deviate from composite averages and favorable loss reserve development. The company has reported both underwriting and pre-tax operating income in four the past five years and is on track to report profitable results in 2025. Additionally, profitability metrics including total return on revenue, total return on equity and overall combined ratio remain favorable.

Aventus’ balance sheet strength remains very strong, supported by the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by BCAR. The company grew surplus in four of the past five years and reported favorable accident and calendar year development over the most recent 10 years. Aventus strategically has elevated reinsurance dependence, which helps mitigate its exposure to weather-related losses.

The company’s limited business profile reflects its geographically concentrated position in Texas. Aventus’ business is produced and underwritten by Wellington Risk Insurance Agency, Inc., a managing general agent, which offers rate flexibility and broader product options. Aventus has an appropriate ERM program that supports the organization’s risk profile and includes stress testing and risk analysis to determine investment allocation and reinsurance purchases.

