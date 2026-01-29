SAM Awarded Consulting Contract by Con Edison for CIM-Based Data Modeling and GIS Pilot

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xtensible, a SAM company, announced today that it has been awarded a consulting contract by Con Edison Company of New York, Inc. (Con Edison) to support a pilot project demonstrating the effectiveness of Common Information Model (CIM)–based data modeling integrated with Geographic Information Systems (GIS).

The pilot will evaluate how CIM-aligned data models can serve as a consistent, standards-based foundation for integrating GIS data with downstream utility systems. The effort is intended to highlight improvements in data quality, interoperability, and reuse, while reducing the complexity and cost associated with point-to-point integrations.

Through this engagement, SAM will apply its expertise in CIM standards, utility data modeling, and GIS to define CIM-compliant structures, map existing GIS asset data to the standard, and validate the approach through targeted use cases. The pilot's outcomes are expected to inform Con Edison’s broader data and grid modernization initiatives.

“This pilot represents an important opportunity to demonstrate how open standards such as CIM can improve the way utilities manage and leverage network and spatial data,” said Andy Scott, Chief Digital Officer at SAM. “We are proud to support Con Edison as they explore scalable, future-ready approaches to data integration and system interoperability.”

The project underscores SAM’s continued focus on helping electric utilities modernize their data foundations to better support planning, operations, analytics, and emerging digital grid capabilities.

For more information about SAM and its utility consulting services, visit [www.sam.biz] or contact geoff.hatfield@sam.biz.

ABOUT SAM COMPANIES

SAM is a leading provider of spatial data for informed, strategic decision-making, serving utilities, transportation, and infrastructure-focused clients. As the most technically advanced professional Geospatial and Inspection solutions firm in North America, SAM uses advanced scientific methods to capture and analyze structures and environmental conditions with unrivaled speed and accuracy, providing partners with insights that support informed decisions and ensure the safety, sustainability, and reliability of critical infrastructure. The Company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.