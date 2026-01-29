LOC Software and Local Express Deliver Unified Commerce for Grocers; Partner to Boost Digital Performance

LAVAL, Quebec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LOC Software and Local Express announce their partnership enabling simple, time-saving unified commerce solutions for grocers. This strategic alliance enables grocers to use an omnichannel model for sales in-store, online, on digital marketplaces and third-party ordering platforms without manual work to harmonize data.

LOC and Local Express designed the unified commerce solution to automate product updates on digital platforms, addressing a prevalent challenge for grocers. Research for LOC’s 2026 Exploring Grocery Technology Trends Survey found that 57% of grocers face labor shortages, and 49% say these shortages impact their ability to effectively manage inventory. This innovative solution made possible by their partnership offers a practical solution.

This solution, the first of its kind in the grocery industry, integrates the two systems seamlessly to ensure consistent product information and accelerate entry to digital markets. The system facilitates ongoing product data synchronization for real-time inventory and product accuracy no matter the promotion or loyalty program. Because LOC gives grocers complete control over their data, stores can categorize and organize product and operational data, creating a single source of truth for both in-store processes and online sales. The joint omnichannel shopping platform ensures consistent and comprehensive, customer-friendly experiences.

“Preparing product information for marketplaces and online ordering platforms has long been a pain point for grocers, and manual processes often lead to inconsistent information and poor customer experiences,” said Bagrat Safarian, CEO and Co-Founder of Local Express. “Our partnership with LOC gives grocers a smooth onramp to eCommerce with a strong point of sale and back-office solution and contemporary user interfaces for digital sales. Those tools are no longer fragmented.”

Gilles Lapierre, CEO of LOC, said: “With decades of experience delivering reliable, enterprise-grade point-of-sale technology to independent grocers, LOC Software has built a reputation for robust, scalable solutions that retailers can depend on. Our partnership with Local Express gives grocers a solution that creates unified experiences no matter how customers choose to shop, which helps increase customer satisfaction and loyalty. Together, we’re making this functionality accessible to independents, giving our customers a true competitive advantage and leveling the playing field with larger competitors.”

LOC and Local Express are introducing the solution, bringing true unified commerce for retailers at The NGA Show, February 1-3, 2026, in Las Vegas. The companies plan to continue working together to enhance the solution to benefit grocers expanding into new channels.

For more information or to arrange, contact:

LOC Software: sales@locsoftware.com

Local Express: sales@localexpress.io

About LOC Software

For more than three decades, LOC has been at the forefront of retail technology. LOC’s configurable suite of software solutions gives high-volume, independent merchants the tools to optimize retail performance. Its suite of software modules, ThriVersA, includes point of sale, back office, host, eCommerce, self-service, loyalty, and more, giving retailers the freedom to design solutions that support their unique processes and workflows.

About Local Express

Founded in Glendale, CA in 2018, Local Express enables regional grocery retailers to build, support and innovate omni-channel shopping experiences in an ever-changing consumer landscape. Local Express has helped hundreds of retailers launch and maintain their first e-commerce storefronts, expanding their growth opportunities beyond what a single-store operator could achieve. Throughout this journey the Company expanded its product suite to include marketing automation, AI-Native capabilities, advanced order fulfillment and the Signature Made To Order (MTO) capability, which expands foodservice and specialty food access and order fulfillment.

Today, Local Express is a leading AI-Native software platform built to drive omni-channel sales growth for grocery retailers. The Company’s proprietary AI-powered product catalog harmonization technology delivers a seamless, consistent and fully customizable shopping experience across e-commerce and in-store channels. Integrated with industry-leading POS, CRM/automation, loyalty, coupon and retail media solutions, Local Express simplifies complex e-commerce operations and maximizes omni-channel growth.