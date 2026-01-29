Roland and Musical Futures International Bring Hands-On Electronic Music Education to Classrooms with the Roland ASPIRE Project

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roland Corporation and Musical Futures International today announce the Roland ASPIRE Project, a research-informed electronic music education programme designed to support hands-on music-making using tactile, accessible hardware in real classroom settings.

Developed for teachers from a wide range of musical backgrounds, the programme prioritises practical music-making over prior technical knowledge. The project is currently active in Bangkok, Melbourne, and Singapore.

At the centre of the programme is a classroom set of Roland AIRA Compact instruments, provided to participating schools free of charge for a six-week period, and supported by teacher workshops, lesson guides, and digital resources. These materials support students at different stages of musical experience, from beginners to more confident creators.

Informed by research in Electronic Music Pedagogy, the programme connects academic insight and real-world music-making with classroom practice. Learning activities emphasise exploration, listening, collaboration, and creative decision-making. Resources include clear tutorials and guided “recreate a track” activities linked to popular music styles students recognise and value.

“Young people connect most deeply with music when they are given the opportunity to create in styles that matter to them,” said David Whitehead, Tactical Marketing Manager at Roland Asia Pacific. “The Roland ASPIRE Project gives teachers practical tools and confidence to support that creative process in their classrooms.”

Educators can explore the resources and learn more about the Roland ASPIRE Project at https://musicalfuturesinternational.org/article/roland-aspire-project-inspiring-the-next-generation-of-music-makers/.

About Roland Corporation

For more than 50 years, Roland’s innovative electronic musical instruments and multimedia products have fueled inspiration in artists and creators around the world. Embraced by hobbyists and professionals alike, the company’s trendsetting gear spans multiple categories, from pianos, synthesizers, guitar products, drum and percussion products, DJ controllers, audio/video solutions, gaming mixers, livestreaming products, and more. As technology evolves, Roland and its expanding family of brands, including BOSS, V-MODA, Drum Workshop (DW), PDP, Latin Percussion (LP), and Slingerland, continue to lead the way for music makers and creators, providing modern solutions and seamless creative workflows between hardware products, computers, and mobile devices. For more information, visit Roland.com or see your local Roland dealer. Follow Roland on Facebook, X (@RolandGlobal), and Instagram (@RolandGlobal).

About Musical Futures International

Musical Futures International (MFI) is a not-for-profit music education organisation helping school music teachers to deliver future-focused, learner-led and engaging music programs. MFI works with 1000+ schools in Australia, New Zealand and the wider Asian region to pioneer new approaches to music teaching that reflects how popular musicians learn. MFI does this by providing a huge subscription-based resource platform for teachers, which includes resources for teaching rock/pop music, electronic music, and AI for enhancing human creativity (not replacing it!). MFI also hosts over 20 in-person practical teacher workshops each year, including the popular ‘Big Gig’ conferences. For more information, visit musicalfuturesinternational.org or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.