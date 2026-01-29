Enveric Biosciences Expands Collaboration with TOTEC Pharma through Trademark License and Option

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics to address psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that its subsidiary, Akos Biosciences, has licensed to TOTEC Pharma, Inc. (“TOTEC”) its US Trademark portfolio for RCANN™ and an RCANN™ design. TOTEC, an affiliate of Aries Science & Technology (“Aries”), is advancing the commercialization of patented cannabinoid crème technology created by Enveric and intended for use in treatment of radiation dermatitis. The trademark license to TOTEC includes an option to purchase the RCANN trademark portfolio in the future, contingent on TOTEC meeting certain development and commercialization milestones.

“We are pleased that TOTEC has chosen to further license the RCANN trademark portfolio in connection with advancing the licensed cannabinoid technology towards commercialization,” said Joseph Tucker, PhD, CEO of Enveric. “We believe that this trademark license enhances the value to both parties of the patented cannabinoid technology previously licensed to the TOTEC affiliate, Aries, that is now being advanced by TOTEC.” Dr. Tucker added, “This license further extends the business development momentum of Enveric which has been aided by the out-licensing of non-core assets to third parties and helps build shareholder value.”

“The trademark license from Enveric helps TOTEC to position the patented cannabinoid crème technology for commercialization through a series of innovative product solutions,” said Hari Harikumar, President of TOTEC Pharma.

Dr. Tucker continued, “Enveric is supportive of the TOTEC business plan to commercialize the licensed cannabinoid crème technology and has confidence in its management and technical team. Assuming the envisioned TOTEC products are as successful as Enveric and TOTEC anticipate, the previously announced technology licensing agreement with Aries could generate significant milestone and royalties reflecting such success.”

About TOTEC Pharma

TOTEC is a privately held pharmaceutical company established to develop a focused pipeline of products based on patented cannabinoid crème technology and nano lipid–based topical delivery approaches. The company is advancing these technologies for the treatment of radiation dermatitis and other serious dermatological conditions, with an emphasis on improving skin penetration, stability, and patient experience. As an independent entity, TOTEC is dedicated to translating this specialized topical delivery science into clinically meaningful and commercially viable therapeutic products.

About Aries Science & Technology

Aries Science & Technology LLC is a materials innovation company specializing in the design and engineering of advanced encapsulation and delivery platforms for complex active ingredients. The company develops proprietary polymers, surfactants, and functional additives that create carrier systems with superior stability and controlled release of actives. Aries strengthens its materials expertise with quantitative structure–property relationship (QSPR) modeling, enabling early predictive assessments that reduce technical risk and accelerate commercialization. By integrating architected functional materials, computationally informed design, and scalable manufacturing pathways, Aries empowers partners to bring differentiated therapeutic and consumer products to market with strong competitive moats and durable intellectual property positions.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation, small-molecule neuroplastogenic therapeutics that address unmet needs in psychiatric and neurological disorders. By leveraging a differentiated drug discovery platform and a growing library of patent protected chemical structures, Enveric is advancing a pipeline of novel compounds designed to promote neuroplasticity without hallucinogenic effects. Enveric’s lead candidate, EB-003, is the first known compound designed to selectively engage both 5-HT₂ A and 5-HT₁ B receptors with the potential to deliver fast-acting, durable antidepressant and anxiolytic effects with outpatient convenience.

