NTT DATA Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud and Agentic AI Adoption

NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, today announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help enterprises modernize legacy systems, adopt agentic AI responsibly and scale innovation across industries.

Combining NTT DATA’s expertise in cloud transformation, cloud-native modernization and Agentic AI with the scale and innovation velocity of AWS services, the collaboration will deliver tailored enterprise solutions that modernize mission-critical workloads, build secure cloud foundations and drive measurable business outcomes across regulated and high-growth industries.

Under the agreement, NTT DATA and AWS will accelerate enterprise transformation in four priority areas:

AI-driven large-scale cloud transformation : Accelerating the migration and modernization of on-premises workloads on AWS, leveraging generative and agentic AI, automation and data platforms to unlock new business models and drive intelligent operations.

: Accelerating the migration and modernization of on-premises workloads on AWS, leveraging generative and agentic AI, automation and data platforms to unlock new business models and drive intelligent operations. Industry cloud solutions on AWS : Delivering modern industry-specific, repeatable offerings across financial services, healthcare, life sciences, public sector, manufacturing, retail and energy, leveraging NTT DATA’s Industry Cloud with 500+ extensible business components and AI agents.

: Delivering modern industry-specific, repeatable offerings across financial services, healthcare, life sciences, public sector, manufacturing, retail and energy, leveraging NTT DATA’s Industry Cloud with 500+ extensible business components and AI agents. AI and data innovation for modern managed services and client experiences : Operating secure, compliant cloud environments at scale, including a recent collaboration agreement to modernize contact center solutions on Amazon Connect to accelerate the adoption of AI-driven customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide.

: Operating secure, compliant cloud environments at scale, including a recent collaboration agreement to modernize contact center solutions on Amazon Connect to accelerate the adoption of AI-driven customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. Digital sovereignty and regulated cloud solutions on AWS European Sovereign Cloud:

Enabling European governments and enterprises to meet stringent data residency and operational autonomy requirements. As a launch partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, NTT DATA will deliver sovereign-by-design cloud solutions and managed services that combine regulatory compliance with the same security, availability and performance clients expect from AWS.

AWS will support NTT DATA in running co-innovation programs, certifications and client events, to help enterprises adopt AI driven cloud solutions faster and with greater confidence.

To advance delivery, NTT DATA has formed a dedicated AWS Business Group, aligned with the AWS sales and delivery structure. This group includes close to 11,000 AWS-certified experts, with the objective of certifying nearly 10,000 more experts over the next three years.

"Cloud and AI are central to enterprise transformation," said Abhijit Dubey, President and CEO, NTT DATA, Inc. “Through our Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS, we are helping clients move beyond experimentation to scale AI impactfully and responsibly. This collaboration underscores our commitment to deliver secure, industry-specific solutions that create tangible business value for our clients worldwide."

“This collaboration will help more enterprise organizations unlock the potential of the cloud and AI to modernize their operations and accelerate innovation,” said Greg Pearson, VP AWS Global Sales. “Through industry-aligned architecture platforms, AI-driven customer experiences, and support in meeting evolving regulatory requirements through the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, we’re enhancing the ability to transform legacy workloads and build modern digital experiences on AWS.”

Proven success with Honda Trading Asia

Honda Trading Asia successfully migrated to the AWS Cloud with the expert support of NTT DATA.

"Migrating to the AWS Cloud with the expert support of NTT DATA has been an essential step in modernizing our systems and infrastructure and provides us with a powerful foundation for AI innovation. NTT DATA were always available to address our technical questions and worked closely with us to stay within our timeline and budget. Their expertise and support ensured a smooth transition, unlocking exciting growth possibilities through AWS,” said Somya Mayuraskoon, Director, Honda Trading Asia Co., Ltd.

Driving AI innovation across industries

NTT DATA will develop dozens of new industry-specific, AI driven cloud solutions on AWS through its Industry Cloud platform to accelerate digital transformation across regulated and high-growth sectors.

Financial services: The collaboration will modernize core banking and compliance workloads to reduce risk and ensure regulatory requirements.

The collaboration will modernize core banking and compliance workloads to reduce risk and ensure regulatory requirements. Healthcare and life sciences : With support from AWS, NTT DATA will develop secure, AI-enabled data platforms to deliver intelligent insights from business applications, improving outcomes and accelerating research.

: With support from AWS, NTT DATA will develop secure, AI-enabled data platforms to deliver intelligent insights from business applications, improving outcomes and accelerating research. Public sector : NTT DATA will work with AWS to deliver private cloud solutions that meet compliance requirements and enable secure digital services for citizens.

: NTT DATA will work with AWS to deliver private cloud solutions that meet compliance requirements and enable secure digital services for citizens. Manufacturing and automotive: The collaboration will modernize business and IT operations using generative AI and agentic capabilities, driving improved financial and operational efficiency.

Innovation environments on AWS, including sandboxes and dedicated innovation labs will enable NTT DATA and AWS teams to develop, test and refine these solutions before scaling them for enterprise deployment.

NTT DATA will support these innovations with a full-stack suite of services, from advisory and cloud transformation to implementation and managed services, ensuring clients can adopt AWS technologies with speed, security and confidence. This initiative also expands NTT DATA’s Smart AI AgentTM Ecosystem, helping enterprises deploy and manage responsible, business-driven AI at scale.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world’s leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centres as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.

