Reperio Health and Amazon One Medical Redefine the Front Door to Primary Care

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reperio Health and Amazon One Medical today announced a new partnership that connects at-home health screenings with proactive health care. Individuals who complete a Reperio comprehensive preventive screening, which is the only company offering instant results, will now also have direct access to a One Medical membership. This collaboration creates a streamlined path from early detection to ongoing primary medical care.

With multiple chronic conditions affecting more than half (128 million) of US adults, the time is now to create an easy, convenient, streamlined path to understanding risks for heart disease, diabetes, and more. Through the partnership, the companies are expanding access to identify, screen, treat, and manage patients through their employer and health plan stakeholders.

By combining Reperio’s ability to reach hybrid, distributed, and hard-to-engage populations with One Medical’s national hybrid in-person and virtual primary care model, the partnership offers organizations a new way to activate employees and members and drive meaningful engagement.

Firstly, the partnership enables prospective and current One Medical clients to activate their employees into the membership experience using the at-home Reperio screening as a catalyst. Secondly, the partnership offers an included One Medical membership to employees screened through Reperio’s virtual visit-enabled offering, ReperioCare. This service is billed as a claim to the employer’s health plan (as part of no-cost preventive care benefits) or available via direct invoice.

“Being a customer-centric company requires meeting people where they are," said William Kimbrough, MD, MSPH, Senior Medical Director of Clinical Services at Amazon One Medical. "Through this partnership with Reperio Health, individuals who complete at-home preventative screenings can seamlessly transition into One Medical’s comprehensive primary care—ensuring they have access to a care provider proven to deliver the highest levels of health, care, and value.”

In total, the entire process with a Reperio Health at-home screening kit takes between thirty minutes and 1 hour to complete. The FDA-cleared, Bluetooth-connected screening kit measures blood pressure, heart rate, BMI, relative fat mass, blood glucose, and a complete lipid panel—including total, HDL, LDL cholesterol, and triglycerides—with results delivered immediately through Reperio’s mobile app. The ReperioCare experience includes an on-demand virtual visit with a clinician to evaluate the kit results and other medical history information. From there, the patient can use their included One Medical membership for ongoing support in addressing their health needs. ReperioCare is available across the U.S. Reperio Health services have proven highly effective for hybrid and hard-to-reach workforces, increasing member engagement and helping reduce downstream costs.

“Preventive care is having its Amazon moment,” said Travis Rush, CEO and co-founder of Reperio Health. “Consumers today can get their groceries in an hour, a car to their door in minutes, and they have a right to expect that same sort of convenience from their health care. Thanks to this exciting collaboration with Amazon One Medical, we are ensuring that preventive care and a long-term primary care relationship can get to the communities and patients who have all too often been left behind.”

About Reperio Health

Reperio Health is the only provider of at-home and onsite comprehensive health screenings with instant results. An innovation in preventive care, Reperio’s patented technology pairs a mobile app with FDA-cleared devices, bringing a consumer-grade experience to biometric screenings. Clients are empowered by metrics-driven insights and HIPAA-compliant data integration to bolster their wellness, benefits and population health management offerings. Clients working with Reperio have increased screening participation rates by more than 200 percent and achieved a 95 percent satisfaction rate, driving four to eight times the cost-savings and return-on-investment. Reperio is headquartered in Portland, OR, with partners and clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.reperiohealth.com.

About Amazon One Medical

Amazon One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care organization with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the "One Medical" brand. 1Life is a subsidiary of Amazon and Amazon One Medical is a key part of Amazon's mission to make it easier for customers to get and stay healthy.

Amazon One Medical and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.