Ubitus Partners with Maizuru City, Kyoto to Launch AI Data Center Project, Advancing the Deployment of a Top-Tier AI GPU Center in Japan

MAIZURU, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ubitus K.K. (Headquarters: Shinjuku, Tokyo; Representative Director & CEO: Wesley Kuo), a global leader in cloud streaming and AI solutions, today announced that it will hold a land signing ceremony and press conference with Maizuru City, Kyoto Prefecture, on January 29, 2026.

At the event, Ubitus will officially unveil its comprehensive plan to construct an AI Data Center in Maizuru City, marking the company’s transition into the physical construction phase of its initiative to build a top-tier AI GPU center in Japan.

Building Japan’s next-generation AI infrastructure, starting from Maizuru. Share

This land agreement represents the first major milestone following Ubitus’ selection for a large-scale investment grant from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), under which the company committed to building Japan’s leading AI GPU infrastructure. It also symbolizes a significant step forward in collaboration between the central government, local governments, and the private sector to advance AI infrastructure development in Japan.

Maizuru City AI Data Center: The First Step Toward a Top-Tier AI GPU Center in Japan

The planned AI Data Center will be located in Maizuru City, Kyoto Prefecture, on a site spanning approximately 2.3 hectares (around 23,000 square meters). The site offers favorable land conditions and infrastructure readiness, with proximity to port and logistics facilities, making it well suited for the development of high-density, high-reliability AI computing infrastructure.

In terms of development approach, the Maizuru City AI Data Center will adopt a phased construction strategy.

Phase 1 will focus on building the data center and progressively deploying core facilities and operational capabilities. Phase 2 will expand capacity in response to the evolving demands of generative AI and large language models, supporting medium- to long-term growth in compute requirements.

This flexible expansion plan ensures that the AI Data Center can scale steadily in line with industry demand while maintaining operational efficiency and long-term sustainability.

Based on current plans, construction is expected to begin in 2026, with major development targeted for completion within 2027.

Next-Generation AI Compute Core Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell × NeoCloud

The Maizuru City AI Data Center will fully adopt NVIDIA’s latest-generation Blackwell GPU architecture, specifically designed to support high-efficiency training and inference for generative AI and large language models. The platform supports high-density GPU deployment and sustained large-scale workloads, positioning the facility among the few in Japan capable of meeting next-generation AI compute demands.

The overall computing architecture will be centered on NeoCloud, which features hierarchical scheduling, distributed computing, and flexible resource management. This design enables dynamic allocation of GPU resources based on regional, industry-specific, and project-level AI needs—enhancing compute efficiency while reducing latency and avoiding the bottlenecks associated with centralized architectures.

Through the deep integration of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and the NeoCloud architecture, the Maizuru City AI Data Center will deliver high scalability and system resilience, serving as a critical compute foundation for the long-term development of Japan’s AI industry.

Why Maizuru City: A Strategic City for the AI Era

Ubitus selected Maizuru City as a key location for its AI Data Center based on the city’s multiple strengths essential for AI infrastructure development, including:

Stable power supply conditions

A site location selected with disaster risk considerations in mind

Well-developed port and logistics infrastructure

A highly coordinated collaboration environment between government and the private sector

Together, these factors make Maizuru City an ideal location that balances stability, scalability, and long-term operational requirements. They also provide critical support for Ubitus’ broader vision of building cross-regional GPU infrastructure across Japan.

Long-Term AI Collaboration with the Japanese Government: From Model Development to Infrastructure Deployment

The Maizuru City AI Data Center project builds upon Ubitus’ long-term AI strategy in Japan, spanning from model development to the deployment of compute infrastructure.

2024 | Selected for METI’s “GENIAC” Program: Development of a 405B East Asia Large Language Model

Under the GENIAC program, Ubitus developed a 405-billion-parameter (405B) large language model optimized for East Asian languages, supporting Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and English. The model has been applied across cultural, tourism, and educational domains, demonstrating strong multilingual comprehension performance in multiple benchmark evaluations.

2025 | Launch of a Leading Tourism and Cultural AI Language Model in Japan

Building on the 405B model, Ubitus introduced an AI solution integrating Japanese cultural and local knowledge. In Maizuru City, the AI virtual guide “Chokimaru” was deployed to provide real-time multilingual Q&A, guided tours, and translation services in Japanese, English, and Chinese—bringing AI applications into real-world tourism settings.

2026 | Advancement of Cross-Regional GPU Infrastructure (NeoCloud)

With NeoCloud at its core, Ubitus is constructing a GPU computing environment capable of dynamically scaling to meet regional demands, gradually forming a highly resilient and efficient nationwide AI compute network.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward, Ubitus will continue to deepen its technological and industrial collaboration in Japan with NeoCloud at the center of its strategy. Through the construction and operation of AI infrastructure, the company aims to create local employment opportunities in technical and operational roles, foster talent development, and support regional industrial upgrading.

At the same time, Ubitus will build scalable and flexible AI computing infrastructure, strengthen localized deployment capabilities, and lower barriers for industries and local governments across Japan to adopt AI. This will accelerate real-world AI applications in tourism, culture, education, healthcare, and enterprise sectors.

Through its dual-track strategy of “AI model development × compute infrastructure deployment,” Ubitus will continue to inject long-term, scalable innovation momentum into Japan’s and East Asia’s AI ecosystem.

About Ubitus

As a member of the NVIDIA Connect program, Ubitus leverages NVIDIA’s support and cutting-edge GPU technology to accelerate AI innovation. The company delivers advanced AI solutions, including UbiGPT (a large language model), UbiONE (an AI-powered avatar creation platform), and UbiArt (an image generation tool), providing customized solutions to meet the diverse needs of various industries.

As a cloud gaming pioneer, Ubitus enables Nintendo and other game companies to establish cloud gaming services and supports the global streaming of multimedia content, including interactive and virtual reality experiences.