Avangrid Renews Partnership with Yale to Advance Energy Innovation

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avangrid, Inc., a leading energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, today announced the extension of its existing partnership with Yale University with a signing ceremony on Yale’s Campus on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. Avangrid CEO Jose Antonio Miranda attended the ceremony and pledged the company’s continued support for Yale’s innovative research driving a smarter energy future.

“Partnering with Yale allows us to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the energy sector,” said Avangrid CEO Jose Antonio Miranda. “By combining academic research with industry expertise, we are accelerating solutions that strengthen energy reliability and adaptability in an ever-evolving energy landscape.”

“As a Connecticut-based company, we are grateful to have access to world class research capabilities and a pipeline of top talent right here in our backyard,” said United Illuminating CEO Frank Reynolds. “This partnership has allowed us to develop meaningful relationships with the local community while accelerating progress towards a more resilient electric grid.”

“This partnership brings Yale School of the Environment’s top scholars and students together with the leaders of a forward-thinking company committed to innovation and sustainability,” said Indy Burke, the Carl W. Knobloch, Jr. Dean of the Yale School of the Environment. “There is immense potential for this collaboration to help chart a new energy future and I am deeply grateful for Avangrid and Iberdrola’s continued investment in this work.”

Avangrid and Yale’s collaboration, which began in 2019, has most recently supported research topics such as heat pump adoption, energy storage, and energy policy.

To date, the partnership has driven impactful projects with real-world potential, including assessing the feasibility of solar power integration in Connecticut, studying network benefits for grid interconnections, and creating a tailored leadership program for Avangrid executives.

In addition to advancing cutting‑edge research, the partnership also contributes to Avangrid’s talent pipeline. Through internships, applied research projects, and hands‑on learning experiences, Yale students have the opportunity to engage with real‑world energy challenges. These collaborations help students apply academic skills in areas such as data analytics, engineering, and policy—building practical experience while strengthening Avangrid’s connection to emerging innovators in the energy space.

Collaborations like this exemplify Avangrid’s long-term strategy to partner with leading academic institutions, driving research and innovation that strengthen energy systems and deliver solutions with real-world impact for customers and communities across the country.

Avangrid’s partnership with Yale complements the company’s long-standing partnerships with more than 30 colleges, universities and associations on advanced research.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. is a leading energy company in the United States working to meet the growing demand for energy for homes and businesses across the nation through service, innovation, and continued investments by expanding grid infrastructure and energy generation projects. Avangrid has offices in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Maine, and Oregon, including operations in 23 states with approximately $48 billion in assets, and has two primary lines of business: networks and power. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.4 million customers in New York and New England. Through its power generation business, Avangrid owns and operates 80 energy generation facilities across the United States producing 10.5 GW of power for over 3.1 million customers. Avangrid employs approximately 8,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens – in 2025 for the fifth consecutive year. The company was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2025 for the seventh consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit http://www.avangrid.com.