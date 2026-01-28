BigBear.ai and AD Ports Group Announce Strategic Partnership Exploring Development of Next-Generation AI Customs Management Systems for Ports and Borders

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of mission-ready AI for national security, through its United Arab Emirates business, today announced a strategic partnership with Maqta Technologies, the digital arm of AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), a leading global enabler of integrated trade, industry, and logistics solutions. The partnership will explore co-development and delivery of advanced customs and border operations solutions to government authorities and port operators worldwide.

“This partnership combines BigBear.ai’s extensive domain expertise in AI and customs with AD Ports Group’s global leadership in ports management and logistics," said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai. Share

Seaborne trade accounts for 70 percent of global commerce by value — roughly $17 trillion annually — requiring ports to handle tens of trillions of dollars in cargo movements each year. With volumes of cargo and travelers moving through ports and across land borders increasing, the new partnership seeks to be a force-multiplier for governments and commercial entities operating in this arena.

Together, the companies aim to develop and deploy cutting-edge AI to reduce friction in global commerce by increasing the speed and accuracy of how goods are processed by operators at ports of entry, in turn enhancing efficiencies and ROI for commercial entities. The goal is to increase efficiency dramatically, improve collections by governments and enhance the rapid and precise detection of human trafficking, narcotics, arms, and other contraband. The parties envision the partnership extending beyond seaborne trade flows, encompassing the evaluation and delivery of innovative solutions for border crossings and other critical cargo movement hubs.

“BigBear.ai is delighted to partner with AD Ports Group. They understand the catalytic power of AI from the very top of the organization. They are driving hard to be the market leader in the application of the most advanced AI to support their operators and enhance global trade-flows,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai.

Mr. McAleenan, who formerly served as Customs and Border Protection Commissioner and acting Secretary of Homeland Security for the U.S. government, continued, “This partnership combines BigBear.ai’s extensive domain expertise in AI and customs with AD Ports Group’s global leadership in ports management and logistics. It’s tailor-made to help governments pursue the twin objectives of increasing collections and enhancing security at pace. After my nearly two decades in U.S. government applying cutting edge technology to facilitate the fast and transparent movement of goods through the global economy, I believe we are on the verge of some game-changing breakthroughs and the UAE is pushing forwards, fast.”

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said: “Our partnership with BigBear.ai represents a significant step in advancing our AI-driven digital trade and customs solutions. By combining the Group’s deep expertise in trade facilitation, port community systems, and customs ecosystems with BigBear.ai’s advanced capabilities in AI and customs, we would be well positioned to deliver next-generation platforms that enhance efficiency, transparency, and risk management across global trade and logistics networks.”

Executives announced the partnership during the World Customs Organization Technology Conference in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The news follows BigBear.ai announcing on December 8, 2025, at the Global AI Show, that it has opened its first regional office in Abu Dhabi and established partnerships in the region with Vigilix and Easy Lease, both owned by International Holding Company. On January 20, 2026, BigBear.ai signed a memorandum of understanding with EDGE Group to evaluate business opportunities regarding AI driven platform solutions to support defense, infrastructure, and national security systems.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a leading provider of mission-ready AI solutions and services for defense, national security, and critical infrastructure. Customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai’s artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai and X: @BigBearai. To receive email communications from BigBear.ai, register here.

About AD Ports Group:

Established in 2006, AD Ports Group today serves as one of the world’s premier facilitators of logistics, industry, and trade, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi to the world. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: ADPORTS), AD Ports Group’s vertically integrated business approach has proven instrumental in driving the Emirate’s economic development over the past decade.

Operating five business clusters covering Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Maritime & Shipping, Logistics, and Digital, AD Ports Group’s portfolio comprises 35 terminals, with a presence in over 50 countries, and more than 550 square kilometres of economic zones within KEZAD Group, the largest integrated trade, logistics, and industrial business grouping in the Middle East.

AD Ports Group is rated “AA-” Outlook stable by Fitch, and “A1” outlook stable by Moody’s.

For more information, please visit: adportsgroup.com

Follow AD Ports Group on:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the private placement and may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information (including on a segment reporting basis); risks related to delays caused by factors outside of our control, including changes in fiscal or contracting policies or decreases in available government funding; changes in government programs or applicable requirements; budgetary constraints, including automatic reductions as a result of “sequestration” or similar measures and constraints imposed by any lapses in appropriations for the federal government or certain of its departments and agencies; influence by, or competition from, third parties with respect to pending, new, or existing contracts with government customers; our ability to successfully compete for and receive task orders and generate revenue under Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contracts; potential delays or changes in the government appropriations or procurement processes, including as a result of events such as war, incidents of terrorism, natural disasters, and public health concerns or epidemics; and increased or unexpected costs or unanticipated delays caused by other factors outside of our control, such as performance failures of our subcontractors; risks related to the rollout of the business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on our future business; our ability to issue equity or equity-linked securities in the future, and those factors discussed in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.