Lucky Strike Entertainment and Professional Bowlers Association Appoint Peter Murray as CEO of PBA and Head of Media for Lucky Strike Entertainment

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lucky Strike Entertainment and the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), the world’s premier organization dedicated to the sport of bowling and elite professional competition, today announced the appointment of Peter Murray as Chief Executive Officer of the PBA and Head of Media for Lucky Strike Entertainment.

Murray’s appointment marks a defining moment in the evolution of the PBA and Lucky Strike Entertainment, as both organizations double down on the future of sports, storytelling, and location-based entertainment. In his dual role, Murray will oversee the global growth of the Professional Bowlers Association while shaping a next-generation content and cross-platform media strategy that transforms Lucky Strike and its venues into dynamic hubs for live sports, culture, and fan engagement.

Murray joins from the Professional Fighters League (PFL), where he was the founding CEO and played a key role in redefining MMA and building PFL into a global mainstream sports property. Across a distinguished career that includes executive leadership roles at Under Armour, Insignia Sports, William Morris Endeavor (WME), and the National Football League, Murray has consistently operated at the intersection of sport, media, and fandom—building leagues, growing global brands, scaling audiences, and creating cultural relevance.

“We are entering a new chapter for both the PBA and Lucky Strike Entertainment,” said Thomas Shannon, Founder and CEO of Lucky Strike Entertainment. “Pete Murray brings visionary leadership and a deep understanding of how media, live experiences, and community intersect. His appointment reflects our belief that the future of bowling lives not only on the lanes, but across screens, platforms, and unforgettable in-venue experiences at Lucky Strike locations around the world.”

Murray’s arrival comes at a pivotal point for the PBA. At PFL, he was instrumental in disrupting the sport of MMA and quickly establishing the league as a global leader. This includes driving a multi-year partnership with ESPN in the U.S., expanding international media distribution to over 170 countries, staging major global events around the world, launching international leagues in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and developing a star-studded athlete roster. That same playbook — building fandoms including authentic social communities through creating new IP, innovative formats, live events, premium content, storytelling, and access — is now being applied to professional bowling and other new sports experiences as part of Lucky Strike Entertainment’s media platform.

As CEO of the PBA, Murray will lead a media and growth strategy designed to modernize the sport, spotlight its athletes, and deepen fan connection. Central to this vision is the 2026 PBA Tour, which will feature expanded behind-the-scenes access, personality-driven storytelling, and new digital and social formats that meet fans where they are.

The PBA Tour’s lineup of marquee events in 2026 will be broadcast live across the PBA’s new premier media partners in the U.S. PBA on The CW launches Sunday, February 22nd with the first of four majors across 10 consecutive Championship Sundays. Starting April 4th, PBA coverage continues to expand with live broadcasts on CBS and Paramount+, including the PBA World Championships Finals, for the first time as part of CBS Sports’ 35 plus hours of PBA Tour coverage.

In his role as Head of Media for Lucky Strike Entertainment, Murray will also unlock the full potential of Lucky Strike’s more than 360 destinations nationwide, transforming them into immersive, always-on entertainment environments. These venues will serve as physical extensions of the PBA — places where fans can watch live broadcasts, engage with athletes, experience exclusive content, and participate in leagues, watch parties, and cultural events that blend sport, nightlife, and media. This strategy positions Lucky Strike locations at the forefront of experiential entertainment, where live sport, premium content, and social connection converge.

“I am honored to lead the Professional Bowlers Association at such a transformative moment — not just for bowling, but for how sports live within culture,” said Peter Murray, CEO of the PBA and Head of Media for Lucky Strike Entertainment. “Together with Lucky Strike and our partners, we have an opportunity to grow the sport, elevate PBA, and expand its footprint around the world. This is about reimagining how fans experience and engage in sport across all platforms while developing new IP, innovative formats, and ushering in the next generation of players and future champions.”

Today, the PBA continues to experience strong momentum as part of Lucky Strike Entertainment, with over 180,000 league bowlers enrolled nationwide and continued growth across its amateur and professional ecosystems. With a renewed commitment to access, innovation, and fan-first experiences, the PBA is poised for its most exciting era yet.

For more information and updates on the 2026 PBA Tour, visit PBA.com and follow the PBA on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, and YouTube.

About the Professional Bowlers Association

The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) is the world's premier organization dedicated to the sport of bowling and its professional competition. The PBA has thousands of members from over 30 countries, competing in events including the PBA Tour, PBA Regional Tour, and PBA50 Tour. The PBA also serves casual and league bowlers through its membership programs, offering access to statistics, awards, and certified tournaments. With millions of fans worldwide, the PBA continues to grow the sport of bowling and inspire the next generation of bowlers.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment is one of the world’s premier location-based entertainment platforms. With over 360 locations across North America, Lucky Strike Entertainment provides experiential offerings in bowling, amusements, water parks, and family entertainment centers. The Company also owns the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling and a growing media property that boasts millions of fans around the globe. For more information on Lucky Strike Entertainment, please visit IR.LuckyStrikeEnt.com.