Eaton Expands Modular Data Center Offering for Rapid Deployment of AI Factories From Grid to Chip

PITTSBURGH & BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent power management company Eaton is collaborating with Flexnode, an innovative digital infrastructure company, to deliver modular, scalable rack and power infrastructure for data center compute applications. Eaton will supply critical power backup, racks and cable management technologies for Flexnode’s modules that help data centers reduce deployment schedules by 35% on average. Additionally, Eaton led Flexnode’s Series A round to further accelerate its approach to data center infrastructure.

As large-scale data center buildouts approach gigawatt-level power demands, high-density power, cooling and compute infrastructure requires a more efficient and scalable approach. Eaton brings complete, future-proof systems and enables modular, cost-effective production that reduces time to build and onsite labor requirements. The company’s collaboration with Flexnode expands Eaton’s modular offering in the U.S., which includes its Fibrebond business’ pre-integrated enclosures for data center power infrastructure.

“As AI, high-performance computing (HPC) and quantum workloads push rack densities beyond one megawatt, Eaton’s modular strategy provides IT and power infrastructure that’s efficient, adaptive to dynamic load profiles, and enables scalable, repeatable builds across diverse geographies,” said Linsey Miller, senior vice president and general manager of Distributed IT at Eaton. “Our collaboration with Flexnode expands our grid-to-chip data center approach and allows us to help customers deploy data center infrastructure faster by going fully modular.”

"AI factory infrastructure requires the most advanced levels of architecture, engineering and construction," said Andrew Lindsey, CEO of Flexnode. "With Eaton, we will automate deployments using Flexnode’s flexible modular building platform to meet the urgency, precision and scale requirements of modern AI workloads today and tomorrow."

Together, Eaton and Flexnode will offer turnkey, prefabricated IT infrastructure purpose-built for high power density data halls from 3.5 to 35 megawatts, and the ability to deploy multiple data halls onsite. The collaboration couples Eaton’s technologies and 800 VDC power infrastructure with Flexnode’s modular construction from design to deployment. Eaton technologies will be integrated into the Flexnode NX Compute Module, for rapid deployment to support the most demanding compute requirements.

Learn more about Eaton’s modular approach for future-proof data center infrastructure.

About Flexnode

Flexnode is a digital infrastructure company delivering AI factories in a fraction of the time. Founded by industry veterans with deep expertise across data center development, power infrastructure, modular design and prefabrication, and mission critical facility operations, Flexnode has pioneered a fully modular approach to AI factory deployment—from powered land to compute infrastructure. By integrating IT infrastructure, facility design, and site development into a unified "Total Solution," Flexnode enables owners and operators to reduce data center deployment schedules while maintaining the performance standards demanded by AI and HPC workloads.

Flexnode is transforming how AI infrastructure is designed, built, and scaled. For more information, visit www.flexnode.io. Follow us on LinkedIn. ⁠

About Eaton

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.