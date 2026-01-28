Univo IRB and The Patient View Announce Partnership

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Univo IRB today announced a partnership with The Patient View to provide essential patient insights that will improve clinical trial participation and retention for sponsors and CROs. By engaging with patient populations similar to those targeted for enrollment, the partnership helps highlight patient burden and provides practical and actionable strategies that support successful trial execution.

The Univo IRB and The Patient View partnership helps translate patient experience into practical insights that support trial participation, retention, and execution. Share

Patient insights play a critical role in supporting clinical trial teams as they design and operationalize studies. Gaining patient perspective will help teams save time, avoid costly protocol amendments, and reduce delays during trial execution.

The Univo IRB and The Patient View collaboration reflects the shared belief that patient perspectives should meaningfully inform how clinical research is planned and conducted.

“This partnership reflects our deep commitment to patients and ensures more patient-aligned clinical research,” said Julie Blasingim, CEO of Univo IRB. “By working with The Patient View, Univo IRB is poised to help teams gain timely insight into patient experience and address challenges that impact participation before they become larger obstacles.”

Thanks to their role in research oversight, Univo IRB has a unique vantage point into where patient burden and participation challenges often emerge, making this partnership a natural extension of Univo’s commitment to patient-centered research.

Patient insights generated through The Patient View’s proprietary methodology, Walk the Protocol℠, and complementary qualitative approaches including, in-depth interviews, focus groups, and advisory boards, illuminate where protocols, schedules of activities, inclusion and exclusion criteria, logistics, or communication create an unintended burden. When studies are already underway, these same approaches identify the root causes of enrollment slowdowns, dropouts, or site level issues, and inform actionable mitigation strategies to support participation and retention.

“Patient insights save time and budget when they are applied thoughtfully,” said Kelly Franchetti, CEO of The Patient View. “Understanding patient burden early, or responding quickly when challenges arise, makes a meaningful difference in how efficiently and effectively trials are conducted.”

In the partnership, The Patient View leads the design and execution of patient insight research, drawing on the lived experience of patients and care partners along with deep qualitative research expertise. Univo IRB supports the coordination and delivery of these insights and further ethical and regulatory considerations to sponsors and CROs, helping translate patient experience into clear, decision-ready guidance and informed consent aligned with study timelines and operational realities.

Both companies will share more at the upcoming SCOPE Summit in February.

About Univo

Univo IRB provides independent ethics review and oversight for clinical research to help ensure participant protection and compliance with applicable regulations and guidelines. Univo IRB’s experts are revolutionizing the IRB industry with industry-leading modern technology, a focus on customer experience, and a firm commitment to the voice of the patient.

About The Patient View

The Patient View delivers patient insight research grounded in lived experience to help clinical research teams make better informed decisions. Through qualitative methods and practical translation, The Patient View helps Sponsors and CROs identify barriers, support participation and retention, and design research that works for real patients.