GAMP Services Chooses ValGenesis to Lead Its Shift to Digital Validation

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ValGenesis, Inc., the global leader in enterprise digital validation and compliance solutions, today announced that GAMP Services Private Limited, a technology and consulting firm based in India, has selected the ValGenesis platform to digitalize its computer system validation (CSV) and commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV) processes. GAMP Services Private Limited will deploy the platform internally before joining the ValGenesis partner network.

GAMP Services operates across the life sciences spectrum—from virtual startups to large global enterprises—supporting clients with quality management, validation, and compliance initiatives through a practical, hands-on approach.

The move toward paperless validation aligns with GAMP Services’ focus on helping life sciences companies achieve higher compliance, operational excellence, and digital maturity. Once fully deployed, the company intends to work with ValGenesis to support platform implementations for customers across the United States, Canada, India, Europe, the Middle East and the APAC region.

The ValGenesis validation lifecycle management platform accelerates end-to-end validation by automating authoring, execution, and traceability, delivering shorter cycles, lower effort, and assured adherence to exacting regulatory standards. The platform supports a broad range of validation activities across the enterprise with offline execution and automated deviation handling, enabling life sciences organizations to accelerate time to market and move to production scale sooner. In parallel, it helps organizations maintain alignment with FDA 21 CFR Part 11, EU Annex 11, and ICH Q7 (API GMP), eliminating documentation errors and operational inefficiencies associated with manual processes.

“Moving to the ValGenesis platform is a decisive step in our digital transformation,” said Sanjeev Patel, Director of GAMP Services Private Limited. “This platform will sharpen the precision and speed of our validation work and elevate the value we deliver to clients navigating complex regulatory landscapes.”

Steve Reynolds, ValGenesis’ chief revenue officer, praised the collaboration. “GAMP Services’ adoption of our platform underscores their strong commitment to quality and innovation,” he said. “We are thrilled in seeing the combined strength of both companies help drive digital transformation initiatives with life sciences organizations that are looking to gain efficiencies and error-proof their computer systems and equipment qualification processes.”

About GAMP Services Private Limited

GAMP Services has supported clients worldwide since 2016, delivering validation, compliance, regulatory, engineering, automation and digitization services across the United States, Canada, India, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. With more than 100 experienced engineers and pharmacists, the company works with virtual startups, midsize firms, and large enterprises, providing cost-effective, phase-appropriate quality management, and validation and IT compliance solutions. Its hands-on approach ensures every implementation meets current regulations and standards while avoiding unnecessary complexity. For more information, visit www.gampservices.com.

About ValGenesis Inc.

ValGenesis, Inc. is the global leader in enterprise digital validation. Serving the life sciences industry for nearly two decades, ValGenesis enables companies to digitize their commissioning, qualification, and validation processes through its AI-enabled ValGenesis Smart GxP™ Platform, which includes solutions for risk management, cleaning validation, continued process verification, and CMC development. ValGenesis helps customers worldwide reduce costs, improve compliance, and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/.