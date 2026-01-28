From Client Conversations to Financial Plans: Asset-Map and Jump Integration Powers Actionable Planning Next Steps

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asset-Map Holdings, Inc. ("Asset-Map"), the premier visual financial planning conversation tool for advisors, today announced its new integration with Jump, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for financial advisors and other financial services providers. This is one of Asset-Map’s first AI integrations; the partnership with Jump and AI notetakers will expand in the coming year.

Asset-Map and Jump streamline client meetings, automatically extracting prioritized insights and intelligently suggesting updates within the Asset-Map household framework, closing the gap between what’s said in meetings and what gets acted on. Share

As a result of the integration, mutual users can leverage Jump's AI technology to capture and process client meetings, automatically extracting prioritized insights and intelligently suggesting updates within the Asset-Map household framework. This closes the gap between what’s said in meetings and what gets acted on, keeping household maps current, compliant and conversation-ready.

“Financial advisors spend countless hours manually updating client data after meetings; time that could be better spent serving clients,” said H. Adam Holt, CFP®, founder and chief executive officer of Asset-Map. “Our integration with Jump transforms meeting notes into actionable household updates, turning conversations into immediate guides for useful next steps. Jump's AI-powered approach aligns perfectly with our belief that technology should amplify human strengths, especially the advisor’s role as a communicator, educator and guide.”

According to a recent Jump financial advisor survey, more than 60 percent of users save over one hour every single workday from utilizing its capabilities, reclaiming more than 250 hours annually. With over 90 percent of advisors reporting that automated post-meeting notes significantly reduced their workload, half are now using that time to deliver more services to clients.

By automating the flow of information from Jump's AI-powered meeting insights directly into Asset-Map's visual household framework, advisors can ensure their planning conversations are built on current client information while focusing on higher-value conversations, proactive service and strategic planning.

“When you ask advisors what they want from AI, the answer is almost always the same: more time with clients,” said Liam Hanlon, head of insights at Jump. “Jump has helped create that capacity, and our integration with Asset-Map takes it a step further by adding personalization. By translating meeting conversations into clear, actionable updates, advisors can keep household visuals current while staying focused on the trust-building conversations that move clients forward.”

Advisors can see a live walkthrough of the integration during a webinar on February 25 at 2 p.m. ET. Representatives from both firms will demonstrate the seamless utility of this integration, showcasing how advisors can automatically sync meeting insights to create new household structures or update financial instruments. Learn more about the integration and register for the webinar at: https://www.asset-map.com/jump.

The Jump integration further strengthens Asset-Map’s commitment to enhancing the advisor-client relationship through technology that fosters trust. By integrating with leading platforms, including eMoney Advisor for a deeper planning context, Holistiplan for tax insights and Nitrogen to visualize risk numbers, Asset-Map enables advisors to bring more meaningful and personalized insights into every conversation.

About Asset-Map

Founded by Certified Financial Planning Practitioner H. Adam Holt in 2013, Asset-Map is on a mission to improve the financial health of millions of people. Unlike traditional software tools, Asset-Map provides an interactive, holistic view of a household's financial picture that empowers humans to easily comprehend, discuss, and make smart financial decisions now and in the future. Asset-Map is used by thousands of professionals worldwide to visualize clients' financial picture and promote better guidance conversations, having mapped over 2 million people and $3.4 trillion in financial instruments.

To learn more about Asset-Map, visit www.asset-map.com.

About Jump

Jump is the leading AI assistant and intelligence engine built for financial advisors and other financial services professionals. Founded in 2023, it delivers 20+ AI-powered features that reduce busywork—automating meeting prep, note-taking, recaps, follow-ups and CRM updates—and surfaces growth insights, while embedding industry-leading compliance. With 23,000+ advisors on the platform and top advisor satisfaction ratings (including #1 in advisor satisfaction and adoption according to the 2025 T3/Inside Information Software Survey and 2025 Kitces Report On Financial Advisor Technology Use), Jump is the category leader in advisor-AI.

Deeply integrated, fully customizable and built with compliance at its core, Jump empowers firms to elevate the advisor-client experience in the age of AI, without compromising regulatory rigor. Learn more at jump.ai.