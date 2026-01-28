Nomi Health Welcomes ProMedica to Its Direct Network.

TOLEDO, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nomi Health today announced that ProMedica has joined its direct network, giving employers across Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan a new way to curb rising healthcare costs while ensuring $0 out-of-pocket access to care for employees and their families.

Employers entering 2026 are confronting the steepest healthcare cost increases in more than a decade, with family premiums reaching $26,993 in 2025 -- the third consecutive year of increases above 6%. Nomi Health offers a powerful alternative at this critical moment.

"Employers are telling us they're out of options," said Mark Newman, Founder and CEO of Nomi Health. "With 2026 projections showing the steepest cost increases in over a decade, traditional benefit strategies have hit a wall. We're watching small businesses drop coverage, workers delay care because of cost barriers, and HR leaders forced to choose between cutting benefits or cutting jobs. ProMedica's trusted reputation and comprehensive network, combined with our direct contracting model, give employers a real alternative: employees get barrier-free care at any of ProMedica's 10 hospitals and extensive care sites across the region, and businesses can finally control their healthcare costs."

ProMedica, a mission-driven, not-for-profit organization trusted across Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan for decades, significantly expands Nomi Health's direct healthcare solution in the market at precisely the moment employers need it most.

Key benefits include:

$0 out-of-pocket costs for employees and their families across ProMedica's 10 hospitals and extensive network of care sites—removing the financial barriers that cause delayed care and worse health outcomes

Direct contracts that eliminate traditional healthcare intermediaries and reduce administrative complexity, resulting in savings for employers without shifting costs to employees

Expedited provider payments made in full within days, allowing ProMedica to focus resources on patient care rather than administrative overhead

Comprehensive care access across ProMedica's network, including emergency medicine and trauma, behavioral health, heart and vascular care, oncology, orthopedics, neurology, and women's and children's services

"This collaboration aligns with ProMedica's commitment to removing barriers to care," said Don Pirc, Vice President, Managed Care, at ProMedica. "By working with Nomi Health, we're helping to ensure that the communities we serve have options for accessing the comprehensive, compassionate care they deserve."

As a healthcare organization serving 27 counties, ProMedica's commitment to community health and well-being makes it an ideal partner for Nomi Health's direct care model.

About Nomi Health

Nomi Health rebuilds healthcare through its direct model. Founded in 2019, the company's integrated platform combines analytics, direct provider networks, and real-time payment solutions to provide the infrastructure that powers better healthcare. The company serves 3,200+ customers nationwide, impacts 30+ million lives, and influences $150+ billion in healthcare spend. Based in Orem, Utah, Nomi Health leads the movement to rebuild America's healthcare system. Learn more at www.nomihealth.com

About ProMedica

ProMedica is a mission-driven, not-for-profit health care organization headquartered in Toledo, Ohio. It serves communities across nine states and provides a range of services, including acute and ambulatory care, a dental plan, and academic business lines. ProMedica owns and operates 10 hospitals and has an affiliated interest in one additional hospital. The organization employs over 1,300 health care providers through ProMedica Physicians and has more than 2,300 physicians and advanced practice providers with privileges. Committed to its mission of improving health and well-being, ProMedica has received national recognition for its clinical excellence and its initiatives to address social determinants of health. For more information about ProMedica, please visit promedica.org/aboutus.