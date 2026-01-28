ERM and Auquan Bring Agentic AI to Sustainability Advisory

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ERM, the world's largest specialist sustainability consultancy, and Auquan, a leader in agentic AI for institutional finance, today announced a collaboration to deploy AI agents across sustainability workflows for financial institutions. ERM will leverage Auquan’s Sustainability Agent to enhance the speed, scale and depth of sustainability insights it delivers to clients navigating complex regulations and investment mandates.

As regulatory requirements such as SFDR Article 8 intensify scrutiny on company claims, demand for comprehensive reputational risk assessments at scale continues to grow. Combining its deep sustainability expertise and client relationships across institutional finance with Auquan’s autonomous AI agents enables ERM to rapidly identify and assess reputational risks as part of the broader due diligence process. The Auquan platform scans global news, regulatory disclosures, and stakeholder reports to surface controversies, litigation and adverse media related to target companies and key counterparties.

“As demand for sustainability advisory accelerates and regulatory requirements become more complex, we are enhancing our capabilities by embedding scalable AI solutions to meet our clients’ growing needs,” said Andrew Radcliff, global service leader for mergers and acquisitions at ERM. “Our collaboration with Auquan enables us to provide faster, data-driven insights that help to mitigate risk and enhance investment decisions.”

“The work required to properly assess ESG risks and impacts is among the most data-intensive and time-consuming in finance,” said Chandini Jain, CEO of Auquan. “ERM is the gold standard in sustainability consulting, and together we’re using agentic AI to empower firms to deliver on their investment mandates while moving faster and reclaiming their time to focus on strategic work.”

ERM brings decades of experience advising private markets investors across buyouts, growth equity, and infrastructure transactions. It has supported leading private equity firms and their portfolio companies through thousands of deals globally, combining technical depth with commercial insight.

About ERM

Sustainability is our business.

As the world’s largest specialist sustainability consultancy, ERM partners with clients to operationalize sustainability at pace and scale, deploying a unique combination of strategic transformation and technical delivery capabilities. This approach helps clients to accelerate the integration of sustainability at every level of their business.

With more than 50 years of experience, ERM's diverse team of 8,000+ experts in 40 countries and territories helps clients create innovative solutions to their sustainability challenges, unlocking commercial opportunities that meet the needs of today while preserving opportunity for future generations. Learn more at www.erm.com.

About Auquan

Auquan is the market leader in agentic AI for institutional finance. The company’s AI agents autonomously complete complex workflows end-to-end, eliminating manual effort in investment analysis, risk monitoring, compliance, and sustainability. Leading global institutions including MetLife, T. Rowe Price, and BC Partners rely on Auquan’s AI agents to handle mission-critical work that previously consumed days of analyst time, enabling their teams to focus on high-impact strategic work. Since 2024, Auquan has saved customers collectively more than 100,000 hours of manual work. Named a 2025 Gartner Cool Vendor in Agentic AI for Banking and Investment Services, Auquan is headquartered in London with offices in New York and Bangalore and is backed by Peak XV, Neotribe Ventures, Episode 1, and Stage 2 Capital. Learn more at www.auquan.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and @auquan_.

