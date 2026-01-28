Pinehurst Medical Clinic Partners With April Health to Scale Mental Health Care

PINEHURST, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) today announced a significant expansion of its mental health service offerings through a new partnership with April Health, a Wysa company, and leader in specialized psychiatric support. The collaboration equips PMC with a fully integrated Collaborative Mental Health Care Model designed to further meet the growing demand for accessible, coordinated, and evidence-based integrated behavioral health services.

Through the partnership with April Health, PMC will strengthen and scale its existing team-based approach to mental health care, enabling providers to reach more patients, faster. PMC primary care patients will continue to benefit from coordinated behavioral health support, which will now offer April Health’s psychiatrists and behavioral health care managers for those that could benefit from the added resources. This collaboration creates a system rooted in proactive communication and shared clinical decision-making.

In addition to clinical services, eligible PMC patients will also benefit from AI-guided self-help tools via the Wysa app, a HIPAA compliant platform, with oversight from their Care Manager. The app delivers CBT-based exercises, emotional support tools, and skill-building activities that help patients manage stress, practice coping strategies, and build resilience between appointments. This blend of human care and digital accessibility strengthens PMC’s ability to offer support whenever and wherever patients need it.

With more than 230,000 primary care appointments delivered annually, PMC’s primary care clinicians have seen a sharp increase in patients seeking support for anxiety, depression, chronic stress, and mental health challenges related to physical conditions such as ongoing pain, hormonal changes, cardiometabolic disease, and sleep disorders. The new service is currently being rolled out across PMC’s Primary Care teams which include more than 70 primary care providers.

“Our community’s access to mental health support is of utmost importance, and this partnership allows us to grow related resources and access to vital care,” said Brandon Enfinger, CEO of PMC. “By integrating April Health’s psychiatric expertise, interactions with behavioral health care managers, and digital tools with our longstanding wellness and primary care services, we are offering a more robust, accessible, and coordinated mental health care program than ever before.”