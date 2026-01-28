Radiology Partners and Stanford Radiology AIDE Lab Launch Strategic Partnership to Advance AI Safety in Radiology

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radiology Partners (RP), the leading technology-enabled radiology practice in the U.S. through its affiliated practices, and a national leader in clinical AI deployment through its Mosaic Clinical Technologies™ division, today announced a strategic partnership with Stanford Radiology’s AI Development and Evaluation (AIDE) Lab. The collaboration aims to pioneer new methods for assessing and continuously monitoring artificial intelligence (AI) tools in medical imaging and to share those insights broadly with the radiology community.

The partnership will combine RP’s real-world expertise in operationalizing and scaling AI across thousands of clinical sites through Mosaic Clinical Technologies™, with the AIDE Lab’s academic rigor and commitment to ensuring the safety, reliability and equity of AI in healthcare. Together, the teams will co-develop research frameworks that enable practical and high-impact AI evaluation—approaches that can be adopted by health systems nationwide and globally.

“Stanford’s AIDE Lab brings world-class thought leadership and scientific discipline to the challenges of AI in medicine,” said Dr. Nina Kottler, Chief Medical AI Officer for Mosaic Clinical Technologies™, and recognized global expert in AI in radiology. “By combining their academic expertise with RP’s scale and clinical integration experience, we have the opportunity to develop and share evidence-based systems for AI validation and monitoring that work in real-world practice and ultimately benefit patients everywhere.”

The collaboration has already yielded joint research efforts focused on translating RP’s on-the-ground learnings from Mosaic-enabled AI deployments into reproducible, peer-reviewed insights. These insights aim to establish a foundation for AI transparency, quality assurance and continuous performance monitoring as AI tools evolve and scale.

“This partnership allows us to accelerate our shared missions: to ensure that AI in radiology enhances, not compromises patient care,” said Dr. David B. Larson, Co-Director of the AIDE Lab and Professor of Radiology at Stanford University. “We are excited to bring the AIDE Lab’s academic capabilities to Radiology Partners’ existing work in clinical AI adoption. This openness to sharing our respective experiences and journeys will enable us to develop practical solutions for the broader healthcare ecosystem.”

The research will be conducted at Stanford University School of Medicine’s Department of Radiology and will include active participation from RP radiologists and data science teams. Together, the organizations aim to define pragmatic guidelines and performance frameworks that make AI integration safer, smarter, and more scalable across healthcare settings, including approaches for continuous monitoring within live clinical environments supported by Mosaic Clinical Technologies™.

About Radiology Partners

Radiology Partners, through its affiliated practices, is the leading technology-enabled radiology practice in the U.S., serving more than 3,400 hospitals and other healthcare facilities with high quality radiology, technology and artificial intelligence solutions. As a physician-led and physician-owned practice, our mission is to transform radiology by innovating across clinical value, technology, service and economics, while elevating the role of radiology and radiologists in healthcare. Using a proven healthcare services model, Radiology Partners provides consistent, high-quality care to patients, while delivering enhanced value to the hospitals, clinics, imaging centers and referring physicians we serve. Learn more at radpartners.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and YouTube.

About Mosaic Clinical Technologies™ and MosaicOS™

Mosaic Clinical Technologies™, the technology and AI services division of Radiology Partners (RP), is powering the future of radiology through MosaicOS™—a proprietary imaging management platform designed to meet the specialty’s most pressing challenges. A fully cloud-native and AI-native operating system, MosaicOS™ is where innovation meets impact, seamlessly integrating diagnostic technologies, AI-powered tools and smart workflows into a single scalable solution. Mosaic Clinical Technologies™ supports RP’s national network of affiliated practices and commercial partners across the imaging landscape, redefining what is possible in enterprise imaging. Connect with us on LinkedIn. Contact us at info@MosaicClinical.ai.