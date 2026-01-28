Coast Dental Chooses Pearl to Power AI-Driven Care Across 88 Locations

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coast Dental, a patient-centric dental support organization serving nearly one million patients annually, has selected Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, as its exclusive dental AI partner, deploying Pearl’s technology across its network of 88 practices.

By choosing Pearl, Coast Dental is embedding AI as a foundational layer of intelligence across its clinical and operational environment. Rather than deploying AI as a standalone point solution limited to image analysis, Coast Dental is using Pearl’s AI to connect diagnostics, performance data, and scheduling awareness into a single, coordinated system that supports better care delivery, improved access, and more effective use of chair time.

Pearl’s AI brings together real-time radiologic analysis and enterprise-level insights that extend well beyond AI on X-rays. Always-on AI detections surface clinical findings at the moment images are captured, supporting earlier identification of treatment needs. Those findings are then transformed into system-wide intelligence, revealing trends in diagnosis, case acceptance, and production across locations. Embedded directly into the tools Coast Dental teams already use, Pearl provides real-time guidance that supports diagnostics, care planning, and scheduling decisions as they happen.

A key advantage for Coast Dental is Pearl’s awareness of the patient schedule. By understanding who is coming into the office and why, Pearl can proactively flag patients with untreated conditions or follow-up needs, helping teams prepare for same-day dentistry opportunities. This allows clinicians to address care gaps while the patient is already in the chair, improving outcomes for patients while helping practices maximize available appointment time.

Founded on the belief that every dental visit should be a great experience, Coast Dental has built its brand around trust, clarity, and long-term oral health. Pearl reinforces that mission by helping clinicians see, explain, and treat more with confidence. Patients benefit from clearer visual explanations and timely care. Practices benefit from fuller schedules and more predictable growth.

“As we scale, our focus is not just efficiency, but delivering consistently excellent, patient-focused care at every location,” said Derek Diasti, CEO of Coast Dental. “By embedding Pearl directly into our existing systems, we are deploying AI as a unified intelligence layer that helps our teams identify patient needs earlier, prepare for meaningful same-day care, and make better use of every visit while staying true to our mission.”

For leadership, Pearl provides a connected view of clinical performance across the enterprise, enabling Coast Dental to identify trends, support clinical initiatives such as caries and periodontal care, and align teams around shared standards without sacrificing provider autonomy.

“Coast Dental is demonstrating what it looks like when AI is used to serve both patients and practices,” said Ophir Tanz, Founder and CEO of Pearl. “Pearl is not just reading radiographs. It understands clinical and operational context, from the image to the schedule to enterprise performance. That is how AI helps clinicians deliver healthier outcomes, and how DSOs like Coast Dental turn every visit into an opportunity for better care.”

The Coast Dental deployment reflects a broader evolution in how leading DSOs adopt AI, moving from isolated tools to integrated intelligence platforms that align diagnostics, operations, and growth around a patient-first mission.

About Pearl

Pearl is an AI-driven company committed to enhancing patient care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by a team with decades of experience developing successful, enterprise-grade computer vision solutions, Pearl introduced the first-ever FDA-cleared AI capable of reading and instantly identifying diseases in dental x-rays. With regulatory clearance in 120 countries, Pearl's AI assists dentists in making precise clinical decisions and effectively communicating with patients, thereby transforming the dental care experience worldwide. As dentistry’s global AI leader, Pearl is committed to the ongoing innovation of robust, accessible AI tools that improve patient health outcomes and build greater trust in dental medicine. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/getdemo.

About Coast Dental

Headquartered in Tampa, FL, Coast Dental owns and operates 88 dental practices across Florida, Georgia and Texas. The company is dedicated to delivering the best in dental care while ensuring the utmost comfort and convenience for patients. Coast Dental’s focus on exceptional service extends to its approach to employee welfare, making it a leader in both patient care and workplace satisfaction. Learn more at www.coastdental.com.