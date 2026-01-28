Texicare Partners with Virta Health to Offer Free Virtual Care Option for Type 2 Diabetes Reversal

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texicare, the health affiliate of Texas Mutual, is partnering with Virta Health, the leader in reversing metabolic disease, to expand care options for Texas small business employees. Through the collaboration, Texicare members gain access to Virta's virtual clinic programs for Type 2 diabetes reversal at no additional cost.

One in eight Texas adults has been diagnosed with diabetes—part of a nationwide epidemic affecting over 38 million Americans. Clinical research shows Virta members achieve up to 3% A1c reduction, 13% sustained weight loss and 49% reduction in diabetes prescriptions after one year.

Virta's nutrition-focused approach combines personalized nutrition therapy with continuous medical oversight and behavioral coaching to help members achieve health improvements without relying solely on medication-dependent treatment models. Texicare members can now access Virta’s Diabetes Reversal program which helps members lower blood sugar and reverse Type 2 diabetes through personalized nutrition therapy and safe reduction of diabetes medications with provider-led care.

"We've built our model to reach people who need it most, regardless of where they live or what their schedule looks like,” said Laura Walmsley, chief commercial officer for Virta Health. "Through this partnership with Texicare, we're able to bring proven, sustainable solutions to Texans who need them most. We're excited to work with an organization that shares our commitment to making meaningful health improvements accessible across the state."

The partnership extends Texicare's commitment to providing small businesses with innovative health care solutions designed for their specific needs.

"Texas small business owners work hard to take care of their employees—these are their neighbors, the people keeping their operations running," said Meredith Duncan, CEO of Texicare. "But managing chronic conditions like diabetes has historically been costly and complicated. Offering Virta at no additional cost was a priority because we understand that chronic conditions like diabetes shouldn't come with impossible choices between health and affordability. For small business employees in Texas, especially those in rural areas or working multiple jobs, that accessibility changes what's possible.”

Texicare members can learn more about Virta programs by visiting www.texicare.com.

About Texicare

Texicare Health Insurance Company and TXM Holdings LLC dba Texicare, the health affiliate of Texas Mutual, is changing the health care ecosystem by providing small businesses with innovative solutions that increase access to easy-to-use, more affordable, quality health care for employees and Texas families. Texicare’s vision is to transform the health care ecosystem for the better, helping to create a healthier and happier Texas. To learn more about Texicare, visit www.texicare.com.

About Virta Health

Virta Health is a leader in reversing metabolic disease. Through their AI-powered individualized nutrition therapy, Virta combines the best of human care with the speed and precision of technology to empower members to build longer, healthier lives, while reducing or eliminating the need for medications. Virta partners with the nation’s largest employers, payers, and pharmacy benefit managers to improve the health of their members while reducing costs. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Virta is on a bold mission to reverse diabetes and obesity in one billion people. For more information, visit www.virtahealth.com.