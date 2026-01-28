Terran Orbital to Deliver Nebula Bus for Mitsubishi Electric LEO Demo Mission

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Terran Orbital proudly announces the Mitsubishi Electric LEO Demo Mission, a state-of-the-art project in collaboration with Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Mitsubishi Electric US. This mission represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to advance low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations.

The mission will leverage Terran Orbital’s Nebula satellite bus to demonstrate next-generation optical and Quantum Key Distribution technologies in low Earth orbit. Share

The Mitsubishi Electric LEO Demo Mission will feature the innovative Nebula Bus, equipped with Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) and Optical Terminal payload provided by a Japanese team comprised of members from the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), Mitsubishi Electric, and other Japanese partners.

Peter Krauss, CEO of Terran Orbital, stated, "We are excited to collaborate with Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Mitsubishi Electric US on the Mitsubishi Electric LEO Demo Mission. This project highlights our commitment to pushing the boundaries of space technology and delivering unmatched solutions for our clients. We look forward to the successful completion of this mission and the exciting opportunities it presents for the future."

The project is set for an 18-month delivery timeline from Authorization to Proceed Agreement, with the bus delivery scheduled for 2027. The launch date is tentatively set for 2029.

Terran Orbital remains dedicated to driving innovation and excellence in satellite and defense systems. The Mitsubishi Electric LEO Demo Mission is a testament to our strategic vision and collaborative spirit, paving the way for new advancements in space exploration and technology.

