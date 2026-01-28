Echo Water and Naturally Bronzed Announce Wellness Collaboration for Premium Clientele

SALT LAKE CITY & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Echo Water, the category leader in hydrogen wellness technology, today announced a strategic collaboration with Naturally Bronzed, the New York–based luxury wellness provider. Under the new agreement, Echo’s hydrogen‑enhanced products — including the award‑winning Echo Flask — will be featured as part of Naturally Bronzed’s premium wellness offerings, giving clients access to a cutting‑edge hydration experience that supports overall vitality, recovery, and radiant skin health.

At Naturally Bronzed, hydrogen‑infused water is already being offered in eco‑friendly glass bottles as part of the studio’s suite of advanced wellness services, including red light therapy, infrared sauna and hydrogen inhalation therapy. Molecular hydrogen has been studied for more than two decades and is known for its antioxidant and anti‑inflammatory properties, supporting improved hydration, faster recovery from exercise, sharper cognitive function, and a healthy glow from within. Echo’s portable hydrogen technology enhances this experience with convenient, high‑concentration delivery that aligns seamlessly with Naturally Bronzed’s holistic approach to skin and body wellness.

“Bringing Echo Water’s hydrogen products into our wellness studio is a natural fit,” said Sandra Eliyahu, founder and CEO of Naturally Bronzed. “Our clients come to us for elevated, results‑driven wellness experiences, and hydrogen water enhances the benefits of our services by supporting cellular balance, hydration and recovery. Together, we’re redefining what it means to feel and look your best — inside and out.”

Edward Korn, co-founder and operator of Naturally Bronzed, added, “We’re selective about what we bring into our studio. Part of our mission is teaching community wellness and making advanced technology more accessible. Echo Water stood out because the science is real, and the results show when hydrogen infused water is paired with red light therapy, infrared sauna, and hydrogen inhalation. This partnership lets us bring that level of wellness to more people in a practical, meaningful way.”

Echo Water’s hydrogen technology is backed by over 1,500 peer-reviewed studies and has been recognized by numerous industry awards including the 2025 Global Recognition Award, the Harpers Bizarre Gadget Award, and the Mom’s Choice Award. This collaboration marks an important expansion of Echo’s presence in the wellness and lifestyle space, bringing its innovative hydrogen products to discerning clients focused on holistic health and rejuvenation.

“We’re thrilled to partner with a brand that shares our commitment to science‑backed wellness and transformative client experiences,” said CEO Josh Carr, CEO of Echo Water. “At a time when consumers are seeking more than aesthetic outcomes, hydrogen water provides an internal dimension to complement Naturally Bronzed’s exceptional treatments.”

About Naturally Bronzed

Based in New York, Naturally Bronzed is a premier wellness and aesthetics studio offering bespoke services such as organic airbrush tanning, red light therapy, infrared sauna sessions, and hydrogen‑based treatments. Committed to clean, science‑aligned care, the brand delivers elevated experiences that support skin health, cellular balance, and whole‑body wellness. Naturally Bronzed is proud to be among the first in its region to include hydrogen‑infused water as part of its holistic offerings. Learn more at https://naturallybronzed.com.

About Echo Water

Echo is a pioneer in hydrogen wellness technology, helping people around the world elevate hydration and cellular support with elegant, science‑backed products. From portable solutions like the Echo Flask to advanced home systems, Echo makes hydrogen health accessible and effective for athletes, wellness seekers and performance‑driven individuals. With multiple industry honors and a growing global footprint, Echo continues to lead the category in innovation and impact. Visit https://echowater.com to learn more.