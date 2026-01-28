SCYTHE and Starseer Announce Strategic Partnership to Secure Enterprises Against AI-Driven and Agentic Workflow Attacks

MIAMI & DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCYTHE, the leading provider of Adversarial Exposure Validation (AEV) and continuous security control testing, and Starseer, a pioneer in AI Runtime Assurance and Detection Engineering, today announced a strategic partnership to help organizations defend against AI-driven and agentic cyber attacks.

The partnership unites SCYTHE’s ability to emulate advanced adversary tradecraft and automate security control validation with Starseer’s deep visibility and control of AI models. Together, the companies will deliver the industry’s first commercial offering to prepare businesses for the threats of AI-enabled and autonomous adversaries.

“AI is becoming an attack surface faster than most security programs can adapt,” said Tim Schulz, CEO and co-founder of Starseer. “By combining SCYTHE’s ability to safely emulate real adversary behavior with Starseer’s depth of visibility to control the very decision-making process that AI makes, we’re giving defenders a safe and reliable way to test their security posture against AI-enabled threats.”

Defending Against AI-Native Attack Paths

As part of the partnership, SCYTHE and Starseer are launching a joint solution focused on Shadow AI Readiness Assessments. The solution addresses a critical blind spot: unauthorized AI models and inference capabilities already deployed across the enterprise can be co-opted by adversaries to establish agentic footholds without introducing new tooling.

The solution will validate organizational readiness across three areas:

Detection of unauthorized, tampered, or malicious AI models within the environment

Response capabilities when adversaries co-opt AI infrastructure for agentic operations

Forensic analysis of model provenance, tampering, and adversarial use

This solution builds on emerging threat activity highlighted by recent AI-driven intrusion campaigns, including the “LameHug” malware family, which demonstrated how large language models can be weaponized for cyber operations.

“Enterprises already know how to test endpoints, networks, and cloud controls, but very few know how to test AI as an attack surface,” said Bryson Bort, CEO and founder of SCYTHE. “This partnership lets security teams safely emulate AI-native attack paths, validate whether controls actually work, and produce defensible evidence that they can detect adversarial AI models and agents in their enterprise.”

A New Class of Continuous Threat Exposure Management for AI

The SCYTHE–Starseer partnership extends Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) into the AI domain, bringing AI assurance directly into existing red, blue, and purple team workflows.

By combining SCYTHE’s adversary emulation and exposure validation with Starseer’s AI inspection and assurance capabilities, the joint platform enables organizations to:

Assure AI models, agents, and runtimes across the enterprise

Validate AI behavior, provenance, and execution within security operations

Extend CTEM programs to include AI-driven attack surfaces and workflows

Together, SCYTHE and Starseer help organizations move from unmanaged AI blind spots to an AI-validated security posture, a critical capability as enterprises deploy autonomous agents, edge AI, and internal model ecosystems at scale.

About SCYTHE

SCYTHE is revolutionizing cybersecurity risk management by democratizing advanced threat emulation and automated security control testing. The SCYTHE platform enables red, blue, and purple teams to collaborate through AI-powered campaign building and real-world adversarial emulation, delivering continuous, proactive cybersecurity validation across IT, cloud, and OT environments. Headquartered in Miami, FL, SCYTHE is privately funded by distinguished partners dedicated to reshaping proactive cybersecurity. For more information, visit https://scythe.io or connect with SCYTHE on X at @scythe_io.

About Starseer

Starseer is pioneering AI Runtime Assurance and Detection Engineering, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to secure AI as an attack surface. The Starseer platform enables security teams to identify, inspect, and analyze AI models and their behavior, providing the forensic depth required to understand Shadow AI risk and defend against AI-enabled threats. Starseer integrates with enterprise security workflows to extend threat exposure management into the AI domain. Headquartered in Dover, DE, Starseer is backed by Gula Tech Adventures. For more information, visit https://starseer.ai or connect with Starseer on LinkedIn.