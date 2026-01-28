Merryman Communications Names Jeff Speer to Lead Agency; Rebrands as M+

REDONDO BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merryman Communications, an award-winning healthcare marketing and communications agency, today announced a leadership transition with managing director Jeff Speer appointed president and managing partner to oversee daily operations and founder Betsy Merryman stepping out of the day-to-day to serve as chairperson and CEO. The firm also unveiled a rebrand to M+, marking the next chapter for the agency.

The rebrand to M+ reflects the agency’s evolution over the years beyond traditional public relations to comprehensive, integrated marketing and communications capabilities. Share

“Bringing Jeff into the agency ensured strong leadership for the long term, and he is the right person to carry forward our culture so that the team thrives, our clients enjoy results, the agency succeeds and everyone wins,” Merryman said. “After 15 years of steady growth, shared successes and collaborative partnerships with our team and clients, I’m proud of what we’ve built and grateful to all who’ve been part of our journey. I’m confident in Jeff’s ability to maintain our momentum into the future.”

The transition has been carefully planned to ensure continuity for clients and teams and reflects the agency’s long-standing emphasis on partnership and shared success. Speer joined Merryman Communications as managing director in April 2023, bringing more than 20 years of healthcare brand, marketing and communications experience. He previously served as executive vice president of strategy at Revive (now BPD), contributing significantly to the agency’s management and evolution while advising clients and leading teams over his 13-year tenure. Earlier, he was a vice president at Porter Novelli, a global public relations firm.

The rebrand to M+ reflects the agency’s evolution over the years beyond traditional public relations to comprehensive, integrated marketing and communications capabilities. The “M” connects the firm to its Merryman roots and the foundation built over its 15-year history. The “+” represents the extra value and forward movement with the broader team’s ability to adapt as healthcare clients’ needs grow and change. The leadership transition presented the right moment to rebrand and better signal the agency’s growth and expanded services going forward.

“Leading M+ is an incredible honor, and I’m committed to the same foundation and values the firm was built upon,” Speer said. “The team and I have a relentless focus on helping clients meet their objectives, bringing integrated strategies, creative thinking and smart execution together to deliver results that move them forward.”

