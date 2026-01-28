Every Heart Matters: Pilot Launches Annual Heart Month Campaign to Fight Heart Disease and Stroke

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pilot, the largest travel center network in North America, is continuing its long-standing support of the American Heart Association (Heart Association) and Heart & Stroke to support heart health education, research and prevention efforts across the U.S. and Canada. From January 30 through February 22, 2026, Pilot invites guests to turn their everyday stops into moments of impact, helping fund the fight against heart disease and stroke, the leading and fifth-leading causes of death in the United States.

In 2026, Pilot’s goal is to raise $1 million to directly fuel the mission of saving lives. Now in its ninth campaign year with the Heart Association, Pilot and its guests have raised a total of nearly $10 million.

“Heart disease and stroke affect millions of lives every year, including my own,” said Julius Cox, executive vice president, chief people and administrative officer at Pilot and stroke survivor. “After overcoming my experience, I became even more committed to taking care of my personal health and encouraging others to do the same. Every dollar raised during the campaign helps fund groundbreaking research and equips communities with life-saving tools and education they need to keep more hearts beating.”

Guests can visit participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers and take part in simple, meaningful actions that collectively make a life-saving difference:

Paper Hearts and Round Up: Guests at U.S. locations can add a $1, $3 or $5 paper heart or round up their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar at checkout, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the American Heart Association’s Life is Why™ campaign. Guests at Canadian locations can round up their in-store purchases, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the Heart & Stroke in Canada*

Donate in the App: For the first time, guests can now donate $1, $3 or $5 directly through the Pilot app when placing a mobile order, making it easier to support heart health with just a click

Free Coffee Offer: To thank guests for their contributions, Pilot app users who join the "Heart Month Challenge" and purchase a paper heart in-store will receive an offer for a free coffee on their next visit**

“At Pilot, our purpose is to show people they matter at every turn and supporting heart health is one of the most meaningful ways we can live out that purpose,” said Adrienne Ingoldt, senior vice president, communications, risk and procurement at Pilot and member of the American Heart Association’s National Life is Why™ Council of Retailers. “We are grateful for our team members and the millions of guests who choose to support Heart Month. We want everyone to live longer, healthier lives through education, healthy diet, physical activity and regular medical screenings.”

Alongside the company’s fundraising efforts, Pilot is committed to helping its team members take meaningful steps toward better heart health. During Heart Month, the company’s team members will have access to hands-only CPR training, blood pressure resources and heart health education developed by the Heart Association to support prevention, awareness and lifesaving action. These trainings and resources are also available to the public by contacting their local Heart Association office.

Pilot’s support of the Heart Association is fueled by the company’s Miles of Good giving program. Additional details about Pilot’s Heart Month campaign are available at PilotCompany.com/heart-month. Information about heart health programs and resources can be found at heart.org and heartandstroke.ca.

*Proud Life is Why Retailer. The full amount of each heart purchase and the round-up amount of each round-up purchase at Pilot Flying J owned and operated stores from 1/30/26-2/22/26 will be donated to the American Heart Association in the US and the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Certain purchases are not eligible for round-up contributions. Void where prohibited.

**Valid from 1/30/26-2/22/26. Available only at participating locations. Limited to one free small Pilot hot coffee. myRewards account required. Not valid in Canada. Additional terms apply – see store for details.

About Pilot

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot") is committed to showing people they matter at every turn as the leading energy and experience provider people rely on to fuel their journeys. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has more than 900 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day. In addition to travel center services, Pilot and its partners offer trucking fleets a variety of solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, maintenance and rewards. The company operates North America's third largest fuel tanker fleet and supplies approximately 12 billion gallons of fuel per year. Pilot is shaping the future of energy as one of the largest providers of biodiesel and renewable fuels and through the development of its EV charging network and low-carbon fueling alternatives. For additional information about Pilot, visit PilotCompany.com.