-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Provident Funding Mortgage Trust 2026-1 (PFMT 2026-1)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 38 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from Provident Funding Mortgage Trust 2026-1 (PFMT 2026-1).

Provident Funding Mortgage Trust 2026-1 (PFMT 2026-1) is an RMBS transaction comprising 587 agency-eligible, conforming mortgage loans with an aggregate stated principal balance of approximately $331.1 million as of the January 1, 2026 cut-off date. The underlying collateral consists of fully amortizing, mostly 30-year fixed-rate mortgages originated under the general QM designation. The pool is characterized by a weighted average (WA) original loan-to-value (LTV) of 65.7%, a WA original combined LTV (CLTV) of 65.8% and a WA original credit score of 779.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Asset Loss Model (REALM), an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1013190

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Chris Deasy, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1311
chris.deasy@kbra.com

Genki Ono, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1415
genki.ono@kbra.com

Patrick Gervais, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2426
patrick.gervais@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Chris Deasy, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1311
chris.deasy@kbra.com

Genki Ono, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1415
genki.ono@kbra.com

Patrick Gervais, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2426
patrick.gervais@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to CROSS 2026-NQM1 Mortgage Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to ten classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from CROSS 2026-NQM1 Mortgage Trust, an RMBS transaction issued under the CROSS shelf, where APF II RESI O4B LLC and CrossCountry Capital are the co-sponsors. This $502.6 million transaction is collateralized by a pool of 958 residential mortgages, including a meaningful concentration of collateral that KBRA considers to be “non-prime” (69.6%), with fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) and hy...

KBRA Releases Proposed Update to Investment Fund Debt Global Rating Methodology

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases a proposed update to its methodology for rating debt issued by investment funds or secured by investment fund assets, the “Investment Fund Debt Global Rating Methodology.” This proposed update will be available for comment on KBRA’s website through February 27, 2026. After the public comment period, the proposal, if adopted, will supersede the version of the methodology that was published on March 12, 2020. The update includes the addition of two appendi...

KBRA Releases Research – ACA Subsidy Rollback: A Broader Credit Story for Public Finance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research discussing the anticipated increase in uncompensated care across the health care ecosystem following the expiration of enhanced premium tax credits at the end of 2025—although the magnitude of the impact remains uncertain. This trend has negative credit implications for hospitals and creates knock-on pressures for states already facing budgetary constraints stemming from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA). While there are proposals in Congre...
Back to Newsroom