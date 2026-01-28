-

Westinghouse and Tetra Tech Canada Sign Agreement for Nuclear New-Build Projects

Collaboration Supports Deployment of AP1000® and AP300™ Technology Domestically

original Westinghouse and Tetra Tech have signed an agreement to collaborate on AP1000® and AP300™ projects in Ontario. From left: Brian Schmidt, Canada Project Procurement Sr. Manager, Westinghouse; David Tanel, Westinghouse Regional Vice President, Global Markets; Sanjay Krishnan, Unit President, Nuclear Services, Tetra Tech; and Marwan Zayouna, Director, Business Strategy, Tetra Tech.

PETERBOROUGH, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westinghouse Electric Company and Tetra Tech Canada have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) establishing a collaboration framework supporting the development and deployment of AP1000® and AP300™ reactor projects in Ontario.

Under the MoU, Tetra Tech will leverage its deep engineering expertise and its large clean energy capacity in North America and the U.K. to support Westinghouse. The partnership aims to strengthen domestic project development capabilities and position Westinghouse’s technologies as leading solutions for Canada’s clean energy future.

“As a global leader in high-end consulting and engineering, and with deep roots in Canada’s clean energy industry, Tetra Tech is uniquely positioned to collaborate with Westinghouse as the country expands its nuclear power generation to meet future energy needs,” said Sanjay Krishnan, Tetra Tech Unit President, Nuclear Services.

“This agreement underscores Westinghouse’s commitment to investing in Ontario’s nuclear future by partnering with the exceptional product and service providers that have long been the foundation of the province’s supply chain. By working with these trusted organizations, we aim to support Ontario’s energy goals and deliver successful outcomes for new nuclear projects,” said John Gorman, President of Westinghouse Canada.

The announcement is the latest in a series of agreements with Canadian firms to support Westinghouse’s AP1000 and AP300 projects globally. For each AP1000 unit built outside of Canada, Westinghouse could generate approximately $1 billion of Canadian dollars in gross domestic product (GDP) through local suppliers.

Owned by Canadian energy powerhouses Brookfield and Cameco, Westinghouse is the only nuclear vendor with an advanced, proven and fully operational advanced Generation III+ reactor technology that is ready to be deployed in Canada and generate electricity by as early as 2035. A four-unit AP1000 facility in Canada can power at least three million homes while supporting $28.7 billion Canadian dollars in GDP during construction. The four-unit plant would also generate $8.1 billion in GDP and support 12,000 high-quality full-time Canadian jobs annually during its 60-plus year lifespan. By becoming a part of the AP1000 supply chain, Canadian firms will have opportunities to support the six AP1000 reactors setting operational and performance records globally as well as the 14 AP1000 units under construction and numerous others under various contracting phases worldwide.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the future of energy, providing reliable, innovative nuclear technologies and services globally. Westinghouse pioneered commercial nuclear power, delivering the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957. The company has industrialized more nuclear reactors than any other company, with its technology forming the basis of half of the world's operating nuclear plants. More than 140 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

