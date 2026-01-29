Acxion Foodservice and Influxr AI Announce Exclusive Partnership to Redefine Foodservice Field Intelligence

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acxion Foodservice, a leading foodservice insights, sales, and marketing company, is proud to announce an exclusive strategic partnership with Influxr AI, an enterprise AI innovator. This partnership introduces advanced, mobile-first AI capabilities to Acxion to reshape how intelligence flows across Acxion’s organization.

Acxion teams engage daily with operators and distributors across North America, producing insights and activity that traditionally lived in silos. This partnership changes that. By integrating AI-driven intelligence, automation, and centralized knowledge management, Acxion is strengthening execution, alignment, and decision-making across its organization, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and leadership in foodservice solutions.

Following a year-long collaboration throughout 2025, Acxion and Influxr AI co-developed a purpose-built platform designed specifically for the realities of field-based foodservice teams. The result is a mobile solution that enables real-time capture of activity, insights, and outcomes directly from the field, giving Acxion immediate visibility while empowering teams to work faster and smarter.

“Our exclusive partnership with Influxr AI represents a major step forward for Acxion,” said Dan Dougherty, CEO of Acxion Foodservice. “Our teams create tremendous value every day across the foodservice ecosystem. Influxr allows us to capture that value in real time and turn it into shared insight that drives stronger results for our partners and clients.”

“Acxion is redefining how field intelligence fuels performance,” said Louis Edwards, Co-Founder and Head of Industry Strategy at Influxr AI. “We’re proud to support their vision by helping amplify the impact their teams deliver every day, creating long-term value for operators, distributors, and clients.”

This exclusive partnership advances Acxion’s broader strategy to become the most technologically advanced foodservice insights, sales, and marketing company in the industry, setting a new standard for visibility, performance, and results.