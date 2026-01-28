Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Welcomes Inns of Monterey in California

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”), today announced the addition of Inns of Monterey, expanding its California footprint with five distinctive coastal boutique hotels in one of the state’s most iconic leisure destinations.

“We’re excited to welcome these charming boutique hotels as we continue to expand Curator’s community,” said Jennifer Barnwell, President of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. “The Inns of Monterey deepen our presence in California and broaden our reach into new markets, building on an already robust portfolio of more than 35 independent hotels across the state. Each property reflects the spirit of Curator through distinctive character, intentional design, and strong ties to the local community.”

Curator empowers independent hotels to compete effectively in today’s hospitality landscape while preserving the individuality that defines each property. By leveraging preferred supplier relationships, cost-saving agreements, cooperative marketing programs, and a collective knowledge base, members gain meaningful advantages typically reserved for larger organizations—without compromising their autonomy.

The newest members of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection are:

Located in the heart of downtown Monterey, Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is the city's only resort-style hotel, offering guests a serene escape with lush gardens and charming hacienda-inspired architecture. Reflecting California’s rich Spanish heritage, the property combines historic elegance with modern amenities in its beautifully appointed rooms and suites. Guests can rejuvenate at DESUAR Spa with expert treatments, or savor award-winning Spanish-inspired California cuisine at Estéban Restaurant, featuring both indoor and outdoor dining on a picturesque garden patio. Ideally situated near Monterey’s top attractions, Casa Munras provides an authentic and memorable Monterey experience for every visitor.

Monterey Bay Inn is an intimate coastal retreat perched on the edge of scenic Monterey Bay at the quiet end of Cannery Row. Guests are treated to panoramic ocean views and contemporary comfort in rooms with private balconies, fireplaces, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Each morning, a complimentary breakfast fuels exploration of Cannery Row and the coastal trail, while the rooftop hot tub offers a perfect place to unwind after a day of adventure. Monterey Bay Inn invites travelers to slow down, breathe in the fresh sea air, and experience California’s coastline at its most captivating.

Spindrift Inn offers a tranquil beachfront escape renowned for romance and rejuvenation. Charming, light-filled guestrooms feature coastal décor, luxurious bedding, plush furnishings, handwoven carpets, window seats or private balconies, and updated gas fireplaces. Most rooms provide expansive, unobstructed views of Monterey Bay, while others capture the charm of Cannery Row, famously depicted by John Steinbeck. Guests enjoy complimentary silver-tray breakfast delivered to their room and an afternoon wine and cheese service. Spindrift Inn is an ideal destination for a getaway, special occasions, adventure and a gateway to the beauty and adventure of California’s Central Coast.

Nestled amongst prolific gardens, Victorian Inn is one block from historic Cannery Row and offers guests a tranquil coastal experience that celebrates Monterey’s vibrant spirit and rich history. Most of the oversized guestrooms and suites, featuring marble fireplaces, writing desks, patios, and balconies with refreshing ocean breezes, are adjacent to the historic Lang House. Two guestrooms are located within the original home that has been updated with modern conveniences while maintaining its vintage charm. All guests enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast buffet in the Lang House dining room and are steps away from the Monterey Bay Aquarium, scenic shops, and restaurants. Outdoor adventures abound, from biking and kayaking to whale watching and beach strolls. The complimentary evening wine receptions brings a lovely close to the days—making Victorian Inn the ideal destination for an unforgettable stay.

Wave Street Inn offers a modern coastal escape in the heart of Monterey, close to Pacific Grove's Lovers Point, and right next to the popular Monterey Bay Coastal Trail. The hotel's beachy décor features contemporary art and pops of ocean-blue and starfish-orange accents for a sunny, laid-back, ocean-inspired vibe. Guests enjoy easy access to San Carlos Beach, Old Fisherman’s Wharf, and just a two-block walk to the renowned Monterey Bay Aquarium. Outdoor adventures, waterfront dining, and shopping are all nearby, making Wave Street Inn the ideal home base for exploring California’s central coast.

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts. Curator provides access to a wide breadth of program offerings to enhance the guest experience, improve employee engagement, provide additional marketing support, and drive incremental revenue, all while allowing the properties to retain their unique individuality. In addition, Curator offers the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels, resorts, and small brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, reporting, and technology. Visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us @CuratorHotelsResorts.