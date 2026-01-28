Saber Integrates with Circle Payments Network to Strengthen Global Off-Ramp Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saber, a leading cross-border payment infrastructure powered by Mudrex Inc., announced its integration with Circle Payments Network (CPN) as a Beneficiary Financial Institution (BFI). This strategic collaboration will enable Saber to offer instant fiat off-ramping services to businesses across the globe, leveraging stablecoins to facilitate seamless cross-border payments.

This integration allows Saber to enhance its existing payment solutions by providing companies around the world with direct access to USDC, enabling 24/7 real-time settlement and seamless conversion to local fiat.

“Our Integration with Circle Payment Network is a significant milestone in our mission to make global money movement seamless and accessible,” said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex and Saber. “Through this collaboration, we aim to improve payment solutions and help businesses worldwide join the digital economy. We strongly believe stablecoins are fundamentally changing how money moves across borders, and CPN is an important step in this transformation.”

The integration aims to address the growing demand for efficient cross-border payment solutions in rapidly expanding digital economies. Saber's platform, which currently processes over $1.5 billion in annualized payment volume, will now offer enterprises enhanced liquidity access and lower conversion fees through robust APIs.

Use cases supported on Saber’s platforms include powering remittance companies with C2C cross-border payments, treasury management, and various stablecoin-based use cases. Institutions on said platform can now access CPN, which enables seamless connectivity to domestic real-time payment systems worldwide using regulated stablecoins, while upholding the compliance, security, and trust required for financial institutions to meet their regulatory obligations.

Saber's integration with CPN builds upon its established track record serving major clients across the crypto and fintech sectors. By extending its customised solutions and developer-friendly APIs, Saber can now offer more programmable, scalable infrastructure designed to support secure and compliant cross-border payments.

About Saber

Saber is a global payments infrastructure platform that helps businesses move money across borders quickly and securely using stablecoins. Powered by Mudrex with registrations and licenses in over 7 countries, including India (FIU), UK (S21), EU (VASP), Canada (MSB), and Australia (AUSTRAC), Saber processes over $1.5 billion in annualized payment volume. Saber supports businesses in sectors such as remittances, payroll, and fintech with easy-to-use APIs, strong compliance systems, and round-the-clock support. Learn more at https://Saber

About Circle Payments Network

Circle Technology Services, LLC (CTS) is the operator of Circle Payments Network (CPN) and offers products and services to financial institutions that participate in CPN to facilitate their CPN access and integration. CPN connects participating financial institutions around the world, with CTS serving as the technology service provider to participating financial institutions. While CTS does not hold funds or manage accounts on behalf of customers, we enable the global ecosystem of participating financial institutions to connect directly with each other, communicate securely, and settle directly with each other. CTS is not a party to transactions between participating financial institutions facilitated by CPN who use CPN to execute transactions at their own risk. Use of CPN is subject to the CPN Rules and the CPN Participation Agreement between CTS and a participating financial institution.