Dove and Bridgerton Celebrate Everyday Royalty With a Limited-Edition Collection in Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beauty and Personal Care brand Dove has teamed up with the global phenomenon show, Bridgerton - from Netflix and Shondaland - to unveil a new limited-edition collection ahead of the Season 4 premier on Netflix. Now available in Canada, the Dove x Bridgerton Limited-Edition Collection transforms everyday rituals into royal indulgence with two enchanting scents, nourishing formulas and bespoke packaging inspired by the romance, mystery and opulence of the Ton.

Dove celebrates women across Canada who choose to show up as their true selves even when modern beauty standards still whisper what beauty “should” be. Grounded in real beauty and inspired by the world of Bridgerton, this collection and partnership celebrate authenticity as the talk of the Ton.

"Bridgerton has sparked a cultural conversation around embracing real beauty and self-expression, which strongly aligns with Dove’s purpose," said Divya Singh, Head of Personal Care at Unilever Canada. "We are thrilled to introduce this limited-edition collection to Canadians, offering fans a chance to experience Dove’s trusted care alongside two scents inspired by the elegance, intrigue, and romance of the Bridgerton world."

"Shondaland's collaboration with Dove was a natural fit, guided by our long-standing relationship that has always revolved around shared values such as a commitment to inclusivity, authenticity, and celebrating beauty in all forms," said Sandie Bailey Co-President and Chief Innovation & Design Officer, Shondaland. "We are proud that this incredible product line carries those values forward and are excited to see fans of the Ton and Dove give themselves the Bridgerton royal treatment they deserve."

The collection has two captivating fragrances available in Canada across a range of Dove products including Body Wash, Body Scrub and Antiperspirant. Each product features Dove’s trusted formulas, leaving skin feeling soft, radiant and deeply nourished, turning everyday routine into a royal ritual. The two scents include:

Moonlit Masquerade – hydrangea, white wisteria and warm musk capture the allure of Bridgerton 's famed Masquerade Ball — mysterious, romantic and unforgettable.

hydrangea, white wisteria and warm musk capture the allure of 's famed Masquerade Ball — mysterious, romantic and unforgettable. Whispering Wisteria – orchid, champagne and watery florals create a refined, queen-worthy fragrance with a sophisticated, woody finish.

The collection is now available at Shoppers Drug Mart/Pharmaprix, Loblaws and Real Canadian Superstore locations across Canada. To learn more about the collection and where to purchase, visit Dove.ca/Bridgerton.

Season 4 of Bridgerton will premiere on Netflix in two batches on January 29 and on February 26, 2026.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Foods and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024. Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

About the Bridgerton Universe

Bridgerton captivated viewers around the world when Netflix and Shondaland debuted the iconic series in 2020. The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson) and will premiere in two batches - Part 1 on January 29 and Part 2 on February 26, 2026. Each of its three seasons are among Netflix's Most Popular, with Seasons 1 and 3 currently ranking as #5 and #7, respectively, while the fan-beloved prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, dominated the Global Top 10. The franchise has amassed a global fandom that caters to an underserved romance audience, piercing the cultural zeitgeist with unparalleled success and igniting trends as fans celebrate their love of the series through memes, music, books, fashion, décor and more. Live experiences like The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, the Bridgerton Concerts by Candlelight series, and immersive offerings at both Netflix House locations in Philadelphia and Dallas opening end of 2025, as well as a growing collection of consumer products, have catapulted the Bridgerton name into an extraordinarily sought-after lifestyle brand. The franchise will continue to offer fresh ways for its passionate fan base to immerse themselves in the Bridgerton universe both on and off screen. Follow @BridgertonNetflix.

