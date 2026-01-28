Empathy Announces Strategic Collaboration with Transamerica to Deliver Comprehensive Family Support

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empathy, the technology company transforming how the world plans for and navigates life’s hardest moments, today announced a major new collaboration with Transamerica, one of the nation’s largest providers of life insurance and financial protection, serving more than 10 million customers and managing over $400 billion in assets. Through this collaboration, Empathy Loss Support, a comprehensive post-loss guidance and care platform, and Empathy LifeVault, a digital planning and legacy-organization product, will be made available to eligible Transamerica policyholders and beneficiaries, ensuring individuals and families receive the practical, emotional, and administrative help they need during some of life’s most challenging moments.

The collaboration reflects Transamerica’s commitment to broadening the support available to the millions of families it serves nationwide. By integrating Empathy’s on-demand Care Team’s guidance, robust technology platform, and comprehensive estate and funeral planning tools, Transamerica is deepening its dedication to helping families navigate both the complex logistics and emotional challenges that accompany loss.

“We are honored to work with Transamerica, a company whose scale, reach, and commitment to serving diverse communities aligns so deeply with our mission,” said Ron Gura, Co-Founder & CEO of Empathy. “Together, we’re ensuring that support for families goes far beyond a claim check, beginning with thoughtful preparation and continuing with compassionate guidance through every step after a loss. This collaboration delivers continuous logistical, financial, and emotional care, from planning to legacy—setting a new standard for how policyholders and their loved ones are supported.”

With Empathy, Transamerica policyholders and their beneficiaries will gain access to:

Empathy Loss Support: A comprehensive support platform to help families navigate emotional burdens and every logistical task including funeral planning, claims, account management, probate, and ongoing guidance from Empathy’s care team.

A comprehensive support platform to help families navigate emotional burdens and every logistical task including funeral planning, claims, account management, probate, and ongoing guidance from Empathy’s care team. Empathy LifeVault: A powerful planning and legacy platform to help policyholders organize essential documents, draft important directives, store information securely, and prepare their estates long before a claim is ever filed.

Transamerica policyholders covered by eligible life insurance products will receive information on how to activate Empathy’s services. Empathy will also offer financial professionals tools and resources to enable clearer guidance, deeper engagement, and improved support for their clients.

“At the heart of Transamerica’s mission is our commitment to helping customers feel prepared for whatever the future holds,” said Andrew DeMarco, Head of Life Solutions at Transamerica. “By enhancing our Concierge Planning Rider through our new collaboration with Empathy, we’re extending that commitment into life’s most meaningful moments—providing compassionate guidance, practical tools, and emotional support when families need it most.”

To support this next phase of growth and the relationship with Transamerica, Empathy is also welcoming Seth Miller as its new Chief Distribution Officer. With more than two decades of leadership experience at organizations including Transamerica and World Financial Group (WFG), Seth brings deep expertise working with insurance agents and financial advisors to Empathy. In this role, Miller will oversee Empathy’s expansion into new channels, strengthen relationships with leading distributors, and support the rollout of the Transamerica collaboration and other forthcoming launches.

Empathy currently serves more than 45 million families through partnerships with the top of life insurance providers across US & Canada —and continues to expand rapidly as carriers across North America look for modern, compassionate, and scalable solutions to support both beneficiaries and policyholders.

About Empathy

Empathy is a leading technology company transforming the way people plan for and navigate life’s toughest moments. Serving tens of millions of policyholders across North America with Loss Support, Empathy partners with eight of the top ten U.S. life insurance carriers and handles one in five life insurance claims in the U.S. beyond the payout. With $162 million in funding from top-tier venture firms including Index Ventures, General Catalyst, and Adams Street Partners, Empathy combines technological innovation with compassion to provide unparalleled support for bereavement, estate management, legacy planning, disability and more. Recognized by Apple, Google Play, Fast Company and others, Empathy is redefining the standard for modern family care. Learn more at empathy.com

About Transamerica

Transamerica believes everyone deserves the opportunity to live their best life. It's what inspires us to be a champion for helping everyday Americans thrive. As a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions for more than 10 million Americans, we help people make the most of what's important to them.

Supporting our customers' financial futures with innovative products and services has been our mission for more than 120 years. In 2024, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $62 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of customer-paid annuity premiums.

Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Aegon is an international financial services holding company.

For more information, visit www.transamerica.com.