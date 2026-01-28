Boveda Introduces Vivi Cannabis

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boveda, the global leader and category pioneer in 2-way humidity control, announced Vivi as its new humidity control brand for cannabis.

The Vivi transition reflects Boveda’s dedication to create a brand specifically crafted for the needs of the cannabis industry, homegrowers, cultivators, and flower consumers. Although the name and branding are changing, the humidity control products, their accuracy, and precision performance remain exactly the same for over 28 years.

For Boveda, this evolution creates a dedicated Vivi team for cannabis customers that will continue to offer the same trusted humidity control products, technology, and reliability that Boveda customers have always known.

“Cannabis has its own culture, its own standards, and its own community,” said Sean Knutsen, President and CEO of Boveda. “Vivi allows us to show up for this industry in a more intentional and authentic way, while standing behind the same quality, consistency, and performance that have set the standard for cannabis humidity control since 2007.”

As part of the transition, humidity control products formerly sold as Boveda for cannabis will now be available under the Vivi name. The products’ materials, construction, and performance remain unchanged, continuing to deliver the precision and reliability that have made Boveda the leading humidity control solution for cannabis flower. Under the Vivi brand, these 2-way humidity control products now anchor a complete cure-to-fresh storage system designed specifically for cannabis consumers and homegrowers.

Vivi represents Boveda’s long-term commitment to the cannabis industry, carrying forward the category-defining humidity control technology that has protected cannabis flower for decades.

Additional product updates and announcements under the Vivi brand will follow.

About Vivi:

Vivi specializes in products designed to support and empower homegrowers, cultivators, and consumers. Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Vivi is a brand created by Boveda, the global leader in 2-way humidity control. Vivi packs emit purified water, creating a powerful terpene shield that protects trichomes by preventing evaporation and preserving terpenes and other volatile compounds. For more information visit vivipacks.com, or call 952-745-2900.

About Boveda Inc.:

Boveda Inc. is the global leader in 2-way humidity control. The brand’s suite of products preserves moisture-sensitive items, including cigars, cannabis, medical devices, guitars, and more. Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Boveda invented and patented the Original Terpene Shield™, which protects dried cannabis in storage, transport, and packaging. Made with all-natural salts and purified water, the brand’s ready-to-use packets allow moisture to pass in and out as necessary through a semipermeable vapor-phase membrane. The purified water creates a powerful terpene shield that protects precious trichomes by preventing evaporation and preserving terpenes and other volatile compounds. Innovative companies ensure an exceptional consumer experience by using Boveda to maintain the quality, consistency, and freshness of their moisture-sensitive products. For more information, visit Bovedainc.com or call 952-745-2900.