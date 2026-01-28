WeFi Technology Group Announces Partnership with PGA Tour Rising Star

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WeFi Technology Group, a global provider of technology-enabled working capital solutions, today announced a multi-year brand partnership with Aldrich Potgieter, the 2025 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and one of the most promising young players on the international golf circuit.

Leveraging its AI-powered platform, WeFi Technology operates at the intersection of finance, technology, and innovation in over 40 countries around the globe, delivering working capital solutions that drive client growth.

Potgieter rose to global prominence at just 19 years old when he became the youngest winner in Korn Ferry Tour history, a milestone that signalled both elite talent and competitive maturity. His rapid progression since then, claiming his first PGA Tour title at the Rocket Classic in June last year , has positioned him firmly among golf’s next generation of global contenders.

"I’m extremely excited to be partnering with WeFi Technology on the global stage,” said Aldrich Potgieter. “I’m proud to represent a global brand that like me embraces competition, is driven to innovate and is relentlessly focused on performing at the highest level.”

“Aldrich is changing the sport with his power and distance. He is a rising star, driven and extremely competitive,” said WeFi Co-CEO Adrian Liddiard. “Those same values align with our employees and how we build and grow our business. Our clients operate in competitive and complex global markets. In our world, changing the game through innovation & solving global finance complexity are critical to our success.”

Beyond individual achievement, the partnership reflects a broader alignment between high-performance sport and high-performance business. Under the agreement, Potgieter will represent WeFi Technology across PGA Tour events and professional engagements, aligning the company’s global brand with one of the world’s most competitive and recognised sporting platforms.

“For WeFi Technology, the partnership reflects a philosophy applied consistently across its business: identify talent early, provide the right support and investment, and allow performance to compound over time,” added Liddiard. “Aldrich embodies those qualities, and we are proud to support his journey on the world stage.”