Corona Cero and the Canadian Olympic Committee Inspire Canadians to Seek Everyday Golden Moments Through Outdoor Sport

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As Milano Cortina 2026 approaches, Corona Cero, the official non-alcoholic beer sponsor of the Olympic Winter Games, has entered an inaugural partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC). Helping people disconnect in nature through sport, the initiative encourages Canadians to get back outside through inspiring athlete storytelling and increased access to on-mountain activations.

For 87 per cent of adults, winter sports were once an easy way to step away from daily pressures and spend time outdoors. Over time, that connection has faded, with participation declining as routines and responsibilities have taken over.

“Canada’s winters are a part of who we are, and cheering for our nation’s athletes on the world’s biggest athletic stage can bring a renewed connection and inspiration to engage in winter sports again,” said Natalie Lucas, Head of Above Core, Labatt Breweries of Canada. “As a brand rooted in nature and through Corona Cero’s new partnership with the COC, we are able to leverage the Olympic Winter Games to inspire Canadians to disconnect from their busy lives and encourage winter outdoor activities as a way to spark everyday golden moments.”

As part of that effort, Corona Cero will launch Behind Every Golden Moment, a three-episode digital series featuring Team Canada Olympic athletes Cassie Sharpe, Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps, and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu. The series explores the many golden moments that shape their journey to Milano Cortina 2026, including the friendships formed along the way, the strengthening of personal relationships, and the role that moments of pause and connection to nature play alongside the intensity of competition.

“As a mother, some of my most meaningful golden moments now happen both on and off the slopes,” said Cassie Sharpe, Olympic freestyle skier and Corona Cero global athlete ambassador. “If partnering with Corona Cero and the COC helps even one person feel inspired to disconnect from routine and get back outside to engage in a sport they lost touch with, then it matters.”

“With the Games just days away, the energy from Team Canada fans is palpable,” said Colin Freeman, Senior Director, Partnerships, Business Development and Commercial Affairs, Canadian Olympic Committee. “Canadians are ready to rally behind our athletes and are invested in their stories. We’re always looking for authentic ways to share their journeys and collaborating with Corona Cero allows us to spotlight these incredible stories through a fresh, creative lens, bringing fans closer to the heart of our team as we head onto the world stage.”

To help Canadians experience Olympic moments firsthand, viewing spaces will be created at Whistler Blackcomb, Lake Louise and Tremblant. These official Olympic Winter Games watch parties will bring fans together to cheer on their favourite athletes in some of the country’s most premier mountain destinations, which anchor winter sport culture on the West and East Coasts.

Through the partnership, 1,000 Canadians will also have the chance to receive a free Golden Ski Pass at these mountains, valid through May 1, 2026, removing cost barriers, and making it easier to return to skiing and snowboarding.

Starting February 6th at 12 p.m. EST, Canadians can enter for a chance to win* one of 1,000 one-day Golden Ski Passes to one of Canada’s three premier mountains: Whistler Blackcomb Ski Resort (250), Mont Tremblant Ski Resort (500 ) or Lake Louise Ski Resort (250).

For even more Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 content from Corona Cero, fans can follow @CoronaCanada across all social and head to the @TeamCanada page to watch the Behind Every Golden Moment series.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. For full Contest details, visit the Contest Website: https://www.coronacero.ca/GoldenSkiPass. Must be legal drinking age and a resident of Canada. To enter, eligible entrants must complete the entry form located on the Contest Website. Max. 1 entry per person, per day. 1000 prizes available: one day ski-lift passes at Whistler Blackcomb (250 passes valued at $329 CAD each), one day ski-lift passes at Tremblant (500 passes valued at $149 CAD each) and one day ski-lift passes at Lake Louise (250 passes valued at $175 CAD each), valid for use until May 1, 2026 (the “Prize”). Travel, Accommodation and Alcohol are not part of a Prize. Odds of winning depend on total number of eligible entries received and number of ski-lift passes available for each mountain. Skill-testing question required. Contest closes: February 26, 2026 9:59:59 AM EST.

About Corona Canada

First brewed in 1925, no Corona is complete without the lime. Naturally adding character, flavour and refreshment, the lime ritual is an integral part of delivering an experience that is truly unique to Corona. The brand is synonymous with the beach and celebrates time outdoors. It invites people to pause and reconnect with our essential nature. In 2022, Corona expanded its portfolio line-up with the global launch of Corona Cero 0.0% (previously Corona Sunbrew 0.0%), a first-of-its-kind, non-alcoholic beer that contains 30 per cent of the daily value of vitamin D per 330 mL serving. For more visit coronaextra.ca.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted by Harris Poll Quest among 1,000 Canadian adults who played sports as children, either competitively or recreationally. Respondents were reached nationally in both English and French. Results are based on a sample size of n = 1,000, margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.