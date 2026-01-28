Laserfiche Expands AI Data Capture with Auto-Classification to Transform Data into Business Intelligence

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management — today announced major enhancements to its AI-powered data extraction tool, Smart Fields. The update introduces automated document classification and tagging, allowing organizations to move from unstructured content to informed decisions in seconds.

Using natural language prompts instead of rigid, ruled-based OCR, Smart Fields can now identify document type — such as invoices, taxpayer identification forms, or student transcripts — and automatically apply the correct metadata template using AI. Users can also use Smart Fields to automatically add informational and security tags to files that meet certain criteria, defined using a natural language prompt. Users can capture key details, route documents, and apply the proper metadata tags instantly and at scale.

“Success in today’s AI-driven landscape is defined by speed to insight,” said Michael Allen, chief technology officer at Laserfiche. “By using AI in Laserfiche content management, we are transforming organizations’ digital repositories into active engines for business intelligence. Smart Fields allows users to bypass the friction of manual data entry, saving time for more high-value decision-making.”

Redefining Document Capture for the AI Era

Traditional capture methods often require specialized technical knowledge and complex configuration. Laserfiche Smart Fields, first launched in 2025, eliminates this barrier by allowing users to describe the data they need using natural language. Key updates include:

Automatic classification: Smart Fields recognizes document types and matches them to the appropriate template.

Smart Fields recognizes document types and matches them to the appropriate template. Intelligent auto-tagging: Administrators define tags once, and the Smart Fields applies them during ingestion to help organizations with consistent security and findability.

Smart Fields has helped customers capture metadata from content such as financial documents, vendor forms and legal contracts, cutting document management processes down from months to seconds. These enhancements reduce operational overhead and human error, and support enterprise-wide data consistency while freeing up technical resources.

Key benefits include:

Automated organization : Smart Fields eliminates manual sorting by classifying documents on entry.

: Smart Fields eliminates manual sorting by classifying documents on entry. Dynamic security controls: Auto-tagging supports both informational and security classifications, enabling organizations to automatically protect sensitive content.

Auto-tagging supports both informational and security classifications, enabling organizations to automatically protect sensitive content. Simplified automation: Classification data can trigger workflows, like approvals or retention schedules, without complex coding.

“The true value of AI in the enterprise is its ability to shed light on dark data, or what Laserfiche calls ‘ghost content,’” said Andrea Malick, principal advisory director at Info-Tech Research Group. “By automating the foundational work of document organization, organizations can finally bridge the gap between content silos and actionable insights, making sure that information is not just stored, but systematically ready for the AI era.”

